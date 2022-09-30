Read full article on original website
County rental assistance programs gave out $46M; additional funding to provide help into 2023
Having distributed more than $46 million to more than 7,100 households over the past year, Madison and Dane County stopped processing new applications for federally funded rental help last month but will start again Wednesday with a new tranche of federal dollars. A declining number of evictions filings suggest the...
Violent Crime Reduction Initiative update meeting set for Oct. 12
RACINE — Local leaders will hold a public update of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative here on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The meeting starts at 6 pm at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The meeting is being co-hosted by Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine...
State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students
In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
Drastic rise in Kenosha domestic violence homicides underscores need for programs, services says agency leader
The leader of a local agency that advocates for survivors of domestic abuse said it is stepping up its outreach, as deaths due to such violence have increased dramatically in Kenosha over the last year. “We just got the statewide domestic violence report issued and fatalities are up significantly even...
Teen Task Force brings community projects, philanthropy to Kenosha area
Teen Task Force members assist each other with makeup for the 2022 Kemper Center Haunted House, which opens Oct. 1. From haunted houses to food drives, the Kenosha Teen Task Force builds connections with members of the Kenosha community through charitable projects throughout the year. For over 20 years, the...
City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) US passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired...
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary
Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
10th Anniversary homecoming premier of ‘Hogslayer’ documentary Saturday
A local theater will host the 10th Anniversary homecoming premier of acclaimed film “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend” Saturday evening. The event will honor locals TC Christenson, left, and John Gregory, the men behind the legendary world champion Norton dual-engine dragster from the 1970s. They took on the drag racing world from Sunset Motors, a small motorcycle shop in town.
Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski
Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured
CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
State patrol chase ends just off I-94 with vehicle in the water, suspect in custody
TOWN OF BRISTOL — A law enforcement pursuit has ended with one vehicle in the water just off Interstate 94. Bristol Rescue and other units were called at approximately 11:30 am to the scene in the 9000 block of I-94 at the crossing with Hwy. C. According to reports,...
Kangas: KAPPA endorsements
The question is unremitting. Is our media politically biased?. The editors of the Kenosha News have given us a clue through their two-day coverage of political endorsements by the Kenosha polices’ labor union. To date, the Kenosha News devoted to an entire page width headline and 39 inches of...
Kenosha police respond to reported gunshots on Frank Elementary school grounds
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department responded to Frank Elementary School around 4 pm Friday after reports of a shooting. Police not only heard gunshots but also received 911 calls that reported the gunshots too. After an investigation, the police say there is evidence of a shooting on...
Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Kyra Brosig, Green Bay East tennis and bowling
Kyra has been a varsity tennis player for four years. She started out as a doubles player, but by sophomore year, she was competing in singles. Kyra has been the No. 1 singles player for East for the last two years. She’s also a captain on the bowling team, which competes during winter season.
2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News
Two Illinois residents are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed. Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in...
Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase
MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Wife of a Salesman’ upends an American classic
Thus in “Wife of a Salesman,” playwright Eleanor Burgess pays attention — to the wife, to the mistress, to the salesman’s behavior, and to the division of labor that marriage in American life assigns to women. Milwaukee Repertory Theater co-commissioned Burgess’ play with Writers Theater of...
James Lee Smith
KENOSHA – James Smith, 71, of Kenosha passed away on September 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. James was born on October 21, 1950, in Wauwatosa, the son of the late James C. and Mary (Patton) Smith. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. James worked in...
‘Dons Stay Undefeated in League, Pick up Crucial Draw With Milwaukee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team stayed undefeated in Horizon League action on Saturday (Oct. 1), picking up an important draw with Milwaukee at the Hefner Soccer Complex. Purdue Fort Wayne continues its best season in program history by earning its first-ever result...
