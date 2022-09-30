ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Violent Crime Reduction Initiative update meeting set for Oct. 12

RACINE — Local leaders will hold a public update of the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative here on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The meeting starts at 6 pm at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. The meeting is being co-hosted by Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Racine...
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State law now requires schools to teach about the Holocaust. Here’s how it’s affecting Racine teachers and students

In classes at Park High School, Cohen assigns students literature related to the Holocaust, and she can tell a book hits home when they silently engage with the text. “They’re really processing everything, they really connect to what’s happening in the story,” said Cohen, Park English department chair. “They care about what’s happening to those individuals.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Society
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Teen Task Force brings community projects, philanthropy to Kenosha area

Teen Task Force members assist each other with makeup for the 2022 Kemper Center Haunted House, which opens Oct. 1. From haunted houses to food drives, the Kenosha Teen Task Force builds connections with members of the Kenosha community through charitable projects throughout the year. For over 20 years, the...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs ahead of election day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison reminds residents of acceptable photo IDs for voting in Wisconsin ahead of the General Election on November 8. Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020) WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020) US passport (expired after 11/03/2020) Military ID card (expired...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. – A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it’s believed the man was on his way...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha to mark 65th wedding anniversary

Paula and Wayne Thomas of Kenosha will mark their 65th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Wayne Thomas met Paula Mueller through Wayne’s sister, Marilyn. There may have been a squirt gun involved. They were married on Oct. 5, 1957. They have lived in Kenosha for their entire lives.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Marie
dailybadgerbulletin.com

10th Anniversary homecoming premier of ‘Hogslayer’ documentary Saturday

A local theater will host the 10th Anniversary homecoming premier of acclaimed film “Hogslayer: The Unapproachable Legend” Saturday evening. The event will honor locals TC Christenson, left, and John Gregory, the men behind the legendary world champion Norton dual-engine dragster from the 1970s. They took on the drag racing world from Sunset Motors, a small motorcycle shop in town.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Remember failure of Democrats in Kenosha — Tom Stalowski

Wherever you live in Wisconsin, please remember Kenosha when you vote. gov. Tony Evers and Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes used their anti-police political rhetoric to allow the tragedy to escalate and the city of Kenosha to burn. People died, property was damaged and livelihoods were lost forever. Help was offered...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured

CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 pm when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light.
CALEDONIA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wuwm#Baby Diapers#Charity#Diaper Bank#County
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kangas: KAPPA endorsements

The question is unremitting. Is our media politically biased?. The editors of the Kenosha News have given us a clue through their two-day coverage of political endorsements by the Kenosha polices’ labor union. To date, the Kenosha News devoted to an entire page width headline and 39 inches of...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase

MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Wife of a Salesman’ upends an American classic

Thus in “Wife of a Salesman,” playwright Eleanor Burgess pays attention — to the wife, to the mistress, to the salesman’s behavior, and to the division of labor that marriage in American life assigns to women. Milwaukee Repertory Theater co-commissioned Burgess’ play with Writers Theater of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

James Lee Smith

KENOSHA – James Smith, 71, of Kenosha passed away on September 26, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. James was born on October 21, 1950, in Wauwatosa, the son of the late James C. and Mary (Patton) Smith. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. James worked in...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘Dons Stay Undefeated in League, Pick up Crucial Draw With Milwaukee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team stayed undefeated in Horizon League action on Saturday (Oct. 1), picking up an important draw with Milwaukee at the Hefner Soccer Complex. Purdue Fort Wayne continues its best season in program history by earning its first-ever result...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy