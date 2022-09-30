Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen who allegedly had loaded gun on State Street arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 16-year-old Saturday who they said had a loaded gun on State Street. Officers saw the teen amongst a group in the 500 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Officers allegedly saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband.
Madison police investigating after west side home burglarized
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone broke into a home and stole items on the city’s west side. Police were called to the 100 block of Pine Ridge Trail Friday at around 1 p.m. after a woman returned home to find a screen window missing. Several items were reported stolen.
One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
Madison police investigate after restaurant struck by gunfire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a restaurant was struck by gunfire. Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Beld Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots. No suspects were found, but police did find multiple shell casings. Police said one...
MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...
Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge
MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
Madison police search for suspect in robbery near Manchester Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a suspect who they said punched and robbed a man near Manchester Park early Saturday. Police said the man was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Road near McKee Road just after midnight when another man walked up and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The...
Man accused of enacting hate crimes at UW-Madison, students felt targeted based on language
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody on UW-Madison’s campus after allegedly making threatening statements in a residence hall. According to a release, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, UW-Madison Police Department (UWMPD) responded to Witte Hall for a report of someone who made threatening statements.
Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase
MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
UWPD: Man arrested, accused of making numerous threats to students at residence hall
MADISON, Wis. — Officers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after police said he made a number of threatening statements, including about a person’s race, to students at a campus residence hall over the past week. The most recent incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday inside Witte Residence Hall. In an incident report, UWPD...
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. At 1:45 p.m....
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
10/2/22 Five Hurt In Columbia County Crash
One child and four adults were injured when a vehicle left State Highway 16 west of Columbia County’s Town of Rio and crashed Friday night. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people in the vehicle, more than it was safe to carry. The vehicle ended up in a ditch overturning at least once. All four adults were injured with two of them being flown to the UW-Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. Of the four children in the vehicle, one suffered a very minor injury and was treated at the scene. Sheriff’s officials remind drivers that the use of seat belts and proper child restraints is important in reducing the risk of injury during a crash. A 9-1-1 call reported the crash at 8:34 Friday evening and at the same time a deputy patrolling in the area came across it.
Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
Five people hurt including child in rollover crash near Rio
RIO, Wis. — Five people were hurt, including a child, after a vehicle rolled over Friday night. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said the crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 16 west of Rio. The vehicle was traveling west when it left the road and rolled over in a ditch.
MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
