ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

One arrested in deadly Friday night crash in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of the one of the vehicles involved in a deadly crash in Madison on Friday night has been arrested in connection with the wreck. According to an update from the Madison Police Dept., the 60-year-old driver is accused of operating while intoxicated. The MPD statement, however, did note that the investigation is still “very active and ongoing,” and the charges may change at a later time.
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin officer dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt at a Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who was wanted for outstanding felony warrants allegedly dragged an officer behind his vehicle at a Kwik Trip while trying to resist arrest. According to the Madison Police Department, an officer observed a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Drive around 7:40 p.m. on September 28.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

MPD: Shots fired outside occupied restaurant, no one injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a report of several shots fired outside Naty’s Fast Food Saturday night. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to the occupied restaurant in the 1600 block of Beld St. after receiving the shots fired reports. Officers on scene did not...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Driver of vehicle involved in fatal crash faces OWI charge

MADISON, Wis. — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a fatal crash Friday night is facing charges. Madison police said a 60-year-old man is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated – first offense. That charge has not been formally filed in court. Police said charges may change pending the Wisconsin State Patrol’s investigation into...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Uw Madison#Hate Crime#Uwpd#House#Spanish
nbc15.com

Motorcycle rider dies in Sunday night Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died after a motorcycle collided with a guardrail while it was exiting off the Beltline late Sunday evening. According to the Madison Police Dept., the motorcycle was on the off-ramp leading to Park Street around 7:15 p.m. when it struck the rail. The vehicle ended up landing along the edge of a nearby pond.
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase

MADISON, Ms. (WLBT) – A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UWPD: Man arrested, accused of making numerous threats to students at residence hall

MADISON, Wis. — Officers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after police said he made a number of threatening statements, including about a person’s race, to students at a campus residence hall over the past week. The most recent incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday inside Witte Residence Hall. In an incident report, UWPD...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/2/22 Five Hurt In Columbia County Crash

One child and four adults were injured when a vehicle left State Highway 16 west of Columbia County’s Town of Rio and crashed Friday night. Sheriff’s officials say there were eight people in the vehicle, more than it was safe to carry. The vehicle ended up in a ditch overturning at least once. All four adults were injured with two of them being flown to the UW-Hospital in Madison with serious injuries. Of the four children in the vehicle, one suffered a very minor injury and was treated at the scene. Sheriff’s officials remind drivers that the use of seat belts and proper child restraints is important in reducing the risk of injury during a crash. A 9-1-1 call reported the crash at 8:34 Friday evening and at the same time a deputy patrolling in the area came across it.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man dead after crashing vehicle into barn east of Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man died Sunday after crashing a vehicle into a barn outside Sun Prairie, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said. Emergency crews were called to Highway 19 near Prospector Lane just after 9:30 p.m. Officials said the 37-year-old driver was heading north on Prospector Lane when he crossed over Highway 19, drove onto private property and collided...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy