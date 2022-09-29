ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

dayton247now.com

Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Wright State receives state grant to address pandemic-related learning disruptions

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Romena Holbert, Ph.D., an associate professor of teacher education at Wright State University, has just been awarded a grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address the interruptions in math and literacy instruction that the COVID-19 outbreak caused for local children. ODE found that...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton holds conference on sharing ideas in transforming neighborhoods

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The annual neighborhood conference held by the City of Dayton on Saturday brought together more than 300 community, business, and government leaders to exchange ideas and information to help transform communities. Around 49 sessions were held for anyone who wanted to learn more about education, wealth,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Inmate worker dead after accident on I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An inmate worker has died after being involved in a serious traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for several hours on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during an afternoon press conference that a deputy working for the Montgomery County Solid...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Alzheimer's Association to host 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Miami Valley's Alzheimer's Association is hosting the 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 8. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer's Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year's goal is to raise $510,000.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

One person injured from accident in Miami County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
BROOKVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Spring Valley potato festival being held this weekend

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will welcome festivalgoers to its downtown on Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature many potato-themed items, such as famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, and potato soup. The menu will also include baked potatoes, french fries, Squealin' taters, and potato sundaes.
SPRING VALLEY, OH
dayton247now.com

Reviewing Dayton's Win Over Drake

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football returned from a bye week Saturday to win 27-14 over Drake, but there are some improvements that the team acknowledges need to be made. The UD defense was able to keep the Drake offense in check overall, but the Bulldogs did score touchdowns...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UC defense tied American Athletic Conference record in win over Tulsa

CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati football team wasn't even the American Athletic Conference leader in quarterback sacks before Saturday. With one big night against Tulsa, the Bearcats begin this week at the top of the national chart. Cincinnati tied a conference record with 11 sacks against the Golden...
CINCINNATI, OH

