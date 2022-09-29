ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

dayton247now.com

Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Shooting at burial in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A shooting took place at a cemetery on 2290 S Union Rd. in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that an argument between family members started at the cemetery, and during that argument someone produced a gun. Dispatch says the gun discharged hitting...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
BROOKVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

Springfield Police investigating suspicious death

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An investigation has been launched by Springfield police into the death of a man on Thursday, September 29. Police discovered John Hungerford, 78, dead at 2748 Hilltop Ave. Police deemed the circumstances suspicious, and the incident is currently being looked into as a homicide. At this...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

One person injured from accident in Miami County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
#Police#School Principal#Moraine Police Sgt#Parish
dayton247now.com

Fire destroys vehicles on trailer along I-70 in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning after a truck carrying vehicles caught fire. Fire crews were on scene about 2:38 a.m. along westbound I-70 in Englewood. The vehicles on the trailer were destroyed by the fire. The truck's cab had been detached from the...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Dayton holds conference on sharing ideas in transforming neighborhoods

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The annual neighborhood conference held by the City of Dayton on Saturday brought together more than 300 community, business, and government leaders to exchange ideas and information to help transform communities. Around 49 sessions were held for anyone who wanted to learn more about education, wealth,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

New mural to be dedicated outside of Drake's Gym in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With assistance from the K12 Gallery & TEJAS, nine Montgomery County Juvenile Court involved youth have painted a mural outside Drake's Downtown Club, located at 111 E. Fifth Street. On Saturday, October 8 at 3 p.m., the bright painting with a "Rocky" movie theme will be formally dedicated.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scores - Week 7

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
DAYTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dayton247now.com

Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton-area distribution center sold, part of larger acquisition

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned company is transferring all of its assets to an out-of-state private equity firm. The deal includes a local property. The Klosterman Baking Co. distribution center at 3611 Wrightway in Dayton sold for $1.6 million to New Water Capital LP in Florida. The...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Metro Library and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance offer free tickets

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to offer free tickets to select performances by the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic through December. The select performances, with start times and locations include:. Charlie Parker’s Yardbird: Friday, October 7, 7:30...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Kings Island set up to scare this Halloween season

MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island has transformed into Halloween Haunt and you're invited, if you dare. Chad Showalter, director of communications at Kings Island, said the Halloween Haunt is "totally different" from the Kings Island visitors know in the summer. One of the attractions that emerges during the Haunt...
MASON, OH
dayton247now.com

Remnants of Ian arrive; How they impact us

DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's been a fall-like week, but temperatures will gradually climb by the weekend, with some minor impacts from Ian expected as well. Another cold and frosty morning again. Temps will bottom out in the lower 40s before we are back in the upper 70s this afternoon.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UC starts final season of American Athletic Conference games at Tulsa

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Conference play is here for the University of Cincinnati football team, and the Bearcats will start their trek towards a third-straight outright American Athletic Conference title when they play Saturday night at Tulsa. Kickoff is at (7 p.m. ET and ESPNU will televise. “We don’t talk a...
CINCINNATI, OH

