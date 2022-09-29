Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
dayton247now.com
Shooting at burial in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A shooting took place at a cemetery on 2290 S Union Rd. in Jefferson Township Friday afternoon. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says that an argument between family members started at the cemetery, and during that argument someone produced a gun. Dispatch says the gun discharged hitting...
dayton247now.com
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
dayton247now.com
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
"Totally chaos down here" former Miamisburg resident assisting in Ian recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. The Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg Police officer, now lives outside of Punta Gorda. He claims that...
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police investigating suspicious death
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An investigation has been launched by Springfield police into the death of a man on Thursday, September 29. Police discovered John Hungerford, 78, dead at 2748 Hilltop Ave. Police deemed the circumstances suspicious, and the incident is currently being looked into as a homicide. At this...
dayton247now.com
One person injured from accident in Miami County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
dayton247now.com
Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Fire destroys vehicles on trailer along I-70 in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning after a truck carrying vehicles caught fire. Fire crews were on scene about 2:38 a.m. along westbound I-70 in Englewood. The vehicles on the trailer were destroyed by the fire. The truck's cab had been detached from the...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton holds conference on sharing ideas in transforming neighborhoods
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The annual neighborhood conference held by the City of Dayton on Saturday brought together more than 300 community, business, and government leaders to exchange ideas and information to help transform communities. Around 49 sessions were held for anyone who wanted to learn more about education, wealth,...
dayton247now.com
New mural to be dedicated outside of Drake's Gym in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With assistance from the K12 Gallery & TEJAS, nine Montgomery County Juvenile Court involved youth have painted a mural outside Drake's Downtown Club, located at 111 E. Fifth Street. On Saturday, October 8 at 3 p.m., the bright painting with a "Rocky" movie theme will be formally dedicated.
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area distribution center sold, part of larger acquisition
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned company is transferring all of its assets to an out-of-state private equity firm. The deal includes a local property. The Klosterman Baking Co. distribution center at 3611 Wrightway in Dayton sold for $1.6 million to New Water Capital LP in Florida. The...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library and Dayton Performing Arts Alliance offer free tickets
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance to offer free tickets to select performances by the Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic through December. The select performances, with start times and locations include:. Charlie Parker’s Yardbird: Friday, October 7, 7:30...
dayton247now.com
Kings Island set up to scare this Halloween season
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island has transformed into Halloween Haunt and you're invited, if you dare. Chad Showalter, director of communications at Kings Island, said the Halloween Haunt is "totally different" from the Kings Island visitors know in the summer. One of the attractions that emerges during the Haunt...
dayton247now.com
Remnants of Ian arrive; How they impact us
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's been a fall-like week, but temperatures will gradually climb by the weekend, with some minor impacts from Ian expected as well. Another cold and frosty morning again. Temps will bottom out in the lower 40s before we are back in the upper 70s this afternoon.
dayton247now.com
UC starts final season of American Athletic Conference games at Tulsa
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Conference play is here for the University of Cincinnati football team, and the Bearcats will start their trek towards a third-straight outright American Athletic Conference title when they play Saturday night at Tulsa. Kickoff is at (7 p.m. ET and ESPNU will televise. “We don’t talk a...
Comments / 0