Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
"Totally chaos down here" former Miamisburg resident assisting in Ian recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. The Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg Police officer, now lives outside of Punta Gorda. He claims that...
dayton247now.com
Dayton-area distribution center sold, part of larger acquisition
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A family-owned company is transferring all of its assets to an out-of-state private equity firm. The deal includes a local property. The Klosterman Baking Co. distribution center at 3611 Wrightway in Dayton sold for $1.6 million to New Water Capital LP in Florida. The...
dayton247now.com
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
dayton247now.com
Fire destroys vehicles on trailer along I-70 in Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning after a truck carrying vehicles caught fire. Fire crews were on scene about 2:38 a.m. along westbound I-70 in Englewood. The vehicles on the trailer were destroyed by the fire. The truck's cab had been detached from the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
Tipp City Police asking for information on shooting suspect
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police in Miami County are asking for information on the whereabouts of a shooting suspect. Tipp City Police say they were called about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of Bowman Avenue about a possible shooting or disturbance. Police say the shooting suspect, 18-year-old...
dayton247now.com
New mural to be dedicated outside of Drake's Gym in downtown Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- With assistance from the K12 Gallery & TEJAS, nine Montgomery County Juvenile Court involved youth have painted a mural outside Drake's Downtown Club, located at 111 E. Fifth Street. On Saturday, October 8 at 3 p.m., the bright painting with a "Rocky" movie theme will be formally dedicated.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Football Friday Scores - Week 7
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Below are scores from a busy Week 7 of high school football in the Miami Valley. Chaminade Julienne 45, Carroll 7 (Game of the Week)
dayton247now.com
Police find suspect for possible explosive found in local high school
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have released an update about a possible explosive device that was in a local high school bathroom. On Wednesday, Middletown Police responded to a report of a possible explosive in the boys’ bathroom. The unidentified device was found, and the school was evacuated....
dayton247now.com
Springfield Police investigating suspicious death
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- An investigation has been launched by Springfield police into the death of a man on Thursday, September 29. Police discovered John Hungerford, 78, dead at 2748 Hilltop Ave. Police deemed the circumstances suspicious, and the incident is currently being looked into as a homicide. At this...
dayton247now.com
Hamilton officer fired, police say facts of case are 'deeply troubling'
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – The Hamilton Police officer charged with OVI and vandalism was fired Friday. Police say Sgt. Casey Johnson was involved in an argument in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game. From there, police say Johnson left in a pickup truck,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Bellbrook superintendent takes plea deal, avoids trial on Monday
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Just days before their trials were scheduled to begin, Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools Superintendent Doug Cozad and a former member of the school board accepted plea agreements. Cozad and Elizabeth Betz took plea deals Friday morning in Xenia Municipal Court. "As you may know, I have been...
dayton247now.com
Reviewing Dayton's Win Over Drake
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football returned from a bye week Saturday to win 27-14 over Drake, but there are some improvements that the team acknowledges need to be made. The UD defense was able to keep the Drake offense in check overall, but the Bulldogs did score touchdowns...
dayton247now.com
Spring Valley potato festival being held this weekend
SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 45th Spring Valley Potato Festival will welcome festivalgoers to its downtown on Oct. 1-2. The festival will feature many potato-themed items, such as famous potato candy, potato chip cookies, and potato soup. The menu will also include baked potatoes, french fries, Squealin' taters, and potato sundaes.
dayton247now.com
Kings Island set up to scare this Halloween season
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island has transformed into Halloween Haunt and you're invited, if you dare. Chad Showalter, director of communications at Kings Island, said the Halloween Haunt is "totally different" from the Kings Island visitors know in the summer. One of the attractions that emerges during the Haunt...
dayton247now.com
Remnants of Ian arrive; How they impact us
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- It's been a fall-like week, but temperatures will gradually climb by the weekend, with some minor impacts from Ian expected as well. Another cold and frosty morning again. Temps will bottom out in the lower 40s before we are back in the upper 70s this afternoon.
dayton247now.com
UC starts final season of American Athletic Conference games at Tulsa
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Conference play is here for the University of Cincinnati football team, and the Bearcats will start their trek towards a third-straight outright American Athletic Conference title when they play Saturday night at Tulsa. Kickoff is at (7 p.m. ET and ESPNU will televise. “We don’t talk a...
Comments / 0