Students, organizations and Seattle leaders react to U District weekend violence
SEATTLE — University of Washington students are speaking out after five people were injured in two violent incidents near campus over the weekend. “We’ve been here for three days, three days and this has happened,” said UW freshman Maya Schollum. It was the first weekend out for...
Puget Sound region could experience rare 80-degree temps this weekend
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's officially October, but this weekend is going to feel more like summer in the Puget Sound region. A building ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will keep the skies clear, but a thermal trough climbing up the coast from California will boost our temperatures into record territory. Highs will climb well into the upper 70s to low 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Gas prices see sharp increase since last week across Seattle, Washington state, nation
SEATTLE — Gas prices saw a sharp increase over the past week, rising 46.5 cents in Seattle to bring the city's average to $5.37 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 local stations. That figure is up 49.7 cents a gallon from a month ago and $1.42 a...
Red Cross Northwest volunteers head to Florida to assist in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
SEATTLE — Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida Wednesday, bringing 150 mph winds and a storm surge of several feet. Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., turned streets into rivers and knocked out power to more than 2 million people.
Study finds wide gap between number of BIPOC and White homeowners in Washington
SEATTLE — A report from the Washington State Homeownership Disparities Work Group and the Department of Commerce found that more than 143,000 BIPOC households would need to become homeowners to close the gap between white and BIPOC households in the state. Jasmyn Jefferson, who contributed to the report and...
Former Bellevue resident sought by FBI for defrauding businesses, investors of more than $30 million
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former Bellevue resident and Las Vegas man for defrauding several businesses and thousands of investors of more than $30 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington said 42-year-old Justin Costello is facing a 25-count indictment charging him...
Why hurricanes don't hit the U.S. West Coast
SEATTLE — As major Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida as a strong Category 4 with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, those along the U.S. West Coast may be wondering why the West Coast doesn't see hurricanes. In fact, it's one of the natural disasters the West Coast doesn't have to worry much about.
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
Director of US Cyber Defense Agency focused on protecting Washington state agencies from attack
SEATTLE — From the way we get gas at the pump, food at the store, to our water and power, it’s all digitally connected and vulnerable to cyber threats. Earlier this year, 650,000 people were impacted after a data breach at the Washington State Department of Licensing. “Those...
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them
By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
How much money your city will get from a $518 million opioid settlement
SEATTLE — Half a billion dollars received under a settlement with three opioid distributors must be used for prevention, treatment and recovery. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the completion of the $518 million settlement Monday, along with guidance on how the money can be used and how much cities and counties will receive.
Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20
At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
How Seattle coffee roasters are balancing global supply shortages with increasing demand
SEATTLE — September 29th is National Coffee Day and many popular coffee shops offered up special deals and even free drinks to celebrate. Few cities honor coffee the way Seattle embraces a cup of joe. Americans consume 400 million cups of coffee per day and the Emerald City is...
Can You Guess What The #1 Profession In Washington State Is?
What's the top profession in Washington State? If you said "lawyer," you'd be wrong! The answer may surprise you. My grandfather was a trucker his whole life and my father was a transmission man. I thought for sure trucker was going to be #1 but according to a recent study, the top profession in Washington is actually...drumroll, please...farmer! That's right, farmer!
