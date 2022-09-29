Read full article on original website
Related
dayton247now.com
Family of two murder victims demand answers from Dayton Police after domestic dispute
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- For the first time, the family of 31-year-old, Aisha Nelson, and her 6-year-old daughter, Harper Monroe, are talking publicly. It's been almost 4 months since Dayton Police found the mom and daughter dead in their Burleigh Avenue home after a welfare check and multiple domestic violence calls to the police.
dayton247now.com
Inmate worker dead after accident on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- An inmate worker has died after being involved in a serious traffic accident that closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for several hours on Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said during an afternoon press conference that a deputy working for the Montgomery County Solid...
dayton247now.com
Law enforcement agencies receiving ninth round of crime reduction grant awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ten local law enforcement organizations will share a total of $12.3 million to assist in preventing and looking into violent crime in their neighborhoods. The grants are part of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program's ninth round, according to a release from Ohio Governor Mike...
dayton247now.com
Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in Warren County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking into a fatal motorcycle accident that happened on State Route 73 in Warren County on Sunday. Anthony Kinney, 61, of Huber Heights was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson Softail, according to a news release. Kinney was traveling westbound and struck a culvert after veering off the right side of the road. He was thrown off the motorcycle as a result of the collision.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
"Totally chaos down here" former Miamisburg resident assisting in Ian recovery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. The Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg Police officer, now lives outside of Punta Gorda. He claims that...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library to hold programs to raise domestic violence awareness
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Dayton Metro Library has several events to help raise awareness. On Thursday, October 20, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library, a panel discussion hosted by the YWCA will be held. The panel will focus on survivors and highlight community resources.
dayton247now.com
Driver dead after car crashes into Brookville home
BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person has died after their car crashes into a Brookville home early Sunday morning. Law enforcement and emergency crews were dispatched to a report of a car crashing into a home, and catching fire on East Westbrook Road at about 2:30 a.m., according to Perry Township Police.
dayton247now.com
One person injured from accident in Miami County
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Miami County Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to an area of Ginghamsburg Road and Winding Way at about 3 p.m., according to Miami County Dispatchers. One person was transported by EMS to Grandview Hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton247now.com
Wright State receives state grant to address pandemic-related learning disruptions
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Romena Holbert, Ph.D., an associate professor of teacher education at Wright State University, has just been awarded a grant from the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) to address the interruptions in math and literacy instruction that the COVID-19 outbreak caused for local children. ODE found that...
dayton247now.com
Three people flown by medical helicopter after two vehicle head-on collision on I-70
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Township Sunday morning. Melecio Herrera-Guzman, 40, of Springfield was driving a 2008 Chrysler Aspen westbound on I-70 in the eastbound lanes. Tiger Hickman, 36, of Lost Creek, West Virginia was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry eastbound on I-70 when he was hit head on, according to troopers.
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
dayton247now.com
City of Dayton holds conference on sharing ideas in transforming neighborhoods
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The annual neighborhood conference held by the City of Dayton on Saturday brought together more than 300 community, business, and government leaders to exchange ideas and information to help transform communities. Around 49 sessions were held for anyone who wanted to learn more about education, wealth,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dayton247now.com
Alzheimer's Association to host 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Miami Valley's Alzheimer's Association is hosting the 2022 Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer's on October 8. The walk is one of more than 600 national walks that annually raise money for Alzheimer's and other dementia research and allows the Alzheimer's Association to provide free care and support services to local families. This year's goal is to raise $510,000.
dayton247now.com
Gem City Market launches new program that matches EBT purchases
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Gem City Market will assist its customers by matching 50% of EBT eligible purchases starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The co-op grocery store and the anonymous donor decided to launch this program to address this specific issue of feeding those in need. If a customer spends $100 on food items, they will only have to utilize $50 of their benefits while GCM covers the rest, according to a news release.
dayton247now.com
Flyers Football Wins PFL Opener Over Drake
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton football returned from the bye week Saturday to open Pioneer Football League play with a 27-14 win over Drake. It was an efficient day for senior running back Jake Chisholm, who was named a Campbell Trophy semifinalist earlier in the week. The Union, Kentucky native accounted for 169 yards of total offense and two rushing touchdowns.
Comments / 0