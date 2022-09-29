Read full article on original website
Related
Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Racism in the ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom: ‘Why Am I the Least Favorite?’
Caleb McLaughlin, known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things, addressed the racism he has faced from the fandom during Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday. The event took place on September 25, during which McLaughlin spoke on stage at a panel about his experience starring in...
Ariana, Drake and More: Study Reveals Most Popular Baby Names Inspired by Music Stars
Naming a baby comes with a lot of pressure. However, it appears some new parents are getting a little help thanks to some of music's biggest stars. A study conducted by Confused revealed the most popular baby names for 2021 inspired by music artists. Names inspired by Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and more all made the cut.
Flashback To When Grammy Winning Rapper Coolio Made A Few Stops In El Paso
The tragic news of the passing of Los Angeles Rapper Coolio was announced Wednesday evening. According to reports, Coolio was found unresponsive in his friend's bathroom. Medics were called and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. His official cause of death has not yet been released, but medics do believe...
93.1 KISS FM
El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0