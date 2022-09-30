ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study

Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
MedicalXpress

New computational technique reveals changes to lung function post COVID-19 infection

As a respiratory disease, COVID-19 infection mainly affects the lungs. While most people recover completely, a significant number of individuals experience symptoms that can persist for weeks or months post COVID infection, sometimes referred to as "long COVID." It remains unclear whether these symptoms are associated with any long-term damage that reduces the function of the lungs and respiratory system.
The Hill

Skin swab test could potentially detect Parkinson’s disease

A team of researchers in the U.K. have developed a potential test for Parkinson’s disease in which they analyze skin swabs. Previous research suggests the potential ability to detect differences in types of sebum, the oily waxy substances produced by the skin, in people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The chemical makeup of sebum in Parkinson’s patients may contain different fats and metabolites that can be detected using mass spectrometry, a technique that scientists use to identify molecules.
Health Digest

Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.
BGR.com

Scientists cured pneumonia in mice using revolutionary little robots

Scientists have used tiny robots to cure pneumonia in mice. The development was detailed in research published in the journal Nature Materials. In the study, researchers say that “bioinspired microrobots” can move through the body and deal with different microbes connected to certain illnesses. The technology is still...
Smithonian

Alzheimer’s Drug Shows ‘Most Encouraging Results’ Yet in Clinical Trial

An experimental new drug slowed the rate of cognitive decline among individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s in a large late-stage clinical trial, the pharmaceutical companies developing the drug announced last week. The medication, called lecanemab, reduced cognitive decline by 27 percent compared to participants who received a...
MedicalXpress

Chronic kidney disease risk up for metabolically healthy overweight, obese people

Metabolically healthy overweight and obese individuals may have an increased risk for chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published online Sept. 19 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Mehmet Kanbay, M.D., from the Koc University School of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, and colleagues conducted a systematic review...
News-Medical.net

Brazilian study reveals the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection on the central nervous system

A Brazilian study published in the journal PNAS describes some of the effects infection by SARS-CoV-2 can have on the central nervous system. A preliminary version (not yet peer-reviewed) posted in 2020 was one of the first to show that the virus that causes COVID-19 can infect brain cells, especially astrocytes. It also broke new ground by describing alterations in the structure of the cortex, the most neuron-rich brain region, even in cases of mild COVID-19.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Pisa Syndrome in Parkinson’s Tied to Visual/Balance Processing Problems

Parkinson’s patients with a postural abnormality called Pisa syndrome show deficits in their ability to process visual and balance-related information, a new study done using virtual reality suggests. “The visual tilting perception assessed in our study is a visual domain task, and our study revealed that [Pisa syndrome] patients...
studyfinds.org

Walking improves brain performance, but only for certain people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Not everyone excels at multitasking. Recently, a team from the University of Rochester Medical Center found walking can boost cognitive performance – but only for some people. Certain young and healthy people performed better on a series of cognitive tasks while walking, while others did not.
TechCrunch

Google’s GV backs SideQuest, an unofficial Meta Quest app store

While the broader virtual reality industry earnestly waits for Meta’s next announcements around new VR products at its Connect event next week, Google’s venture arm GV is placing an interesting bet in a startup building up an ecosystem around some of Meta’s hardware. GV has led a...
News-Medical.net

The compositional and functional diversity of the gut fungal microbiome

In a recent study published in The Lancet Microbe, researchers assessed the role of gut bacterial microbiome assembly and the gut mycobiome in relation to health, pathology, and clinical applications. Background. Studies have built a framework for investigating how gut fungi are connected to—or perhaps cause—different diseases and how to...
TechCrunch

Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse

For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
Phys.org

The brain cells that slow us down when we're sick

We tend to eat, drink, and move less when we're feeling under the weather. And we're not alone—most animals reduce those same three behaviors when they're fighting an infection. Now, a new study pinpoints the cluster of neurons that control these responses, referred to as sickness behaviors. By provoking...
MedicalXpress

Expert offers perspective on experimental Alzheimer's disease drug

According to drugmakers Eisai and Biogen, a Phase 3 clinical study on a potential new Alzheimer's disease drug shows promise. The study findings show that the drug, lecanemab, reduced clinical decline of people with Alzheimer's disease by 27% compared with a placebo after 18 months of treatment. "This is very...
TechCrunch

4 ways cybersecurity startups can boost adoption and shorten time to value

Cybersecurity products are notorious for having a very long time to value. This is because historically, products in the space would fall into one of the three buckets:. Sales-led, B2B enterprise-focused tools. Companies in this category would require several demos, sales calls and pre-qualifications before access to the tool could be granted. Then, after the sale is closed, onboarding or setup would need to be completed (often with a white-glove service) before the user could see the value of the product.
Nature.com

ALS therapy hits molecular mark but misses clinical one

Despite reducing the amount of toxic SOD1 protein, tofersen treatment did not lead to clinical improvements in patients with ALS. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a severe neurological disease characterized by progressive loss of muscle control. Although the...
