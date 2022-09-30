Read full article on original website
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Netflix Announces ‘Wednesday’ Premiere Date
Netflix is putting a lot of marketing muscle behind Wednesday, hyping it as one of their big fall premieres. The new show is an update of The Addams Family focused on the brood’s daughter, now a bit older than the version of the character who has typically appeared in Addams Family movies, cartoons, and comics. It’s also the first TV show directed by director Tim Burton. (Smallville’s Alfred Gough and Miles Millar serve as the series’ creators and showrunners.)
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
Disney’s Latest Trailer Takes You to a ‘Strange World’
Disney’s animated feature this fall is Strange World, an adventure comedy about a family of explorers. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, and Jaboukie Young-White as three generations of men in the Cade family who all wind up together on a journey into a — you guessed it — strange world. (Gyllenhaal’s character is called Searcher Cade which is ... a name, I suppose.)
Deadpool 3: The secret history of Wolverine and Deadpool
The comic connections between Wolverine and Deadpool run deep - and they involve some big Marvel secrets
Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ Sets Release Date With First Trailer
Emancipation stars Will Smith as a slave who escapes from a plantation in the South in the 1860s and then tries to evade his captors. The trailer suggests the film, which will premiere in theaters followed by a release on the Apple TV+ streaming service, has stunning cinematography from Robert Richardson, and powerful direction from Antoine Fuqua.
Universal Announces Premiere Date For First ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer
Admittedly, the first Super Mario Bros. movie didn’t work out that great. But it’s been 30 years! And this time, the movie is animated. So it will surely be very different. Also this time, the movie is apparently titled The Super Mario Bros., presumably to avoid confusion with...
Disney Plus Unveils Lineup For Halloween 2022
Disney+ doesn’t have as much Halloween-centric content in October as, say, Shudder or even Netflix. Still, the streaming service absolutely has some new films and shows for the holiday, including a brand new Marvel “special” titled Werewolf By Night, starring Gael Garcia Bernal. (Disney+ also has the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, but that technically starts streaming in late September.)
‘Avatar’ Is Once Again the #1 Movie at the Worldwide Box Office
The recent re-release of Avatar seems to be working about as well as anyone could have expected. It’s managed to pull in another $30 million globally. The initial release of the film already broke tons of box office records, but there was really no indication of whether or not a re-release would be worth it. The re-release made about $10 million domestically, and another $20 million around the world.
‘Squid Game’s Creator Defends Upcoming Netflix Reality Show
Netflix has met with a little bit of backlash after deciding to create an ambitious reality show based on its hit fiction series Squid Game. The premise of the new show is simple enough. Squid Game: The Challenge will be the largest reality television show ever produced, featuring 456 entrants. They'll perform tasks, play games, and form alliances along the way. All of this is in pursuit of a $4.56 million dollar cash prize.
What Does BBY Mean in ‘Star Wars’?
The first episode of Andor begins with a title card that includes the abbreviation “BBY 5.” The phrase is not explained or commented upon, and it doesn’t come up again throughout the rest of the episode. You either know what it means or you don’t. Hardcore Star Wars certainly do; but more casual viewers who like Rogue One or Diego Luna and decided to give Andor a try are likely to be a little confused.
‘Andor’: Every Star Wars Easter Egg in the Premiere
Andor takes us to a totally new part of the Star Wars galaxy, with Diego Luna revealing the early days of Rogue One Rebel leader Cassian Andor. But even though Andor has a whole new story, it’s still steeped in Star Wars lore from the past. In our latest...
‘Constantine 2’ Is Finally Happening With Keanu Reeves
Long before DC Comics had its own cinematic universe — or Marvel had one, for that matter — Keanu Reeves starred in Constantine, based on DC and Vertigo comics magical superhero. The movie wasn’t really a hit with critics — it’s got a 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — or with audiences (it grossed a so-so $230 million worldwide against a reported $100 million budget).
A New Pinhead Debuts in First ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Trailer
A new Pinhead rises. Or is it a new Pinhead raises, in this case?. For the first time in four years there is a new Hellraiser movie, this one coming to streaming next month on Hulu. The film is perhaps most notable for its newly reimagined version of Pinhead, the series’ signature villain, played most often by Doug Bradley in the old movies. The character has been reconceived for this film (although, y’know, still with the pins in the head and whatnot) and played by Sense8 and The L Word: Generation Q’s Jamie Clayton.
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 6: Full Easter Egg Breakdown
There’s some big teases in the works this week on She-Hulk, but if you aren’t super familiar with Marvel Comics, you might have missed some of them. A big subplot on this episode is a website named Intelligencia, where online trolls gather to mock She-Hulk. But the site is a clue to where the show is headed — because in Marvel’s Hulk comics, the Intelligencia is the name of a group of super-smart super-villains that band together to fight the Hulk. Their membership includes the Leader, who appeared in The Incredible Hulk way back in 2008 and has already been announced as an antagonist in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie.
What Happens in the MCU After the Multiverse Saga?
Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, fans have been waiting for the X-Men to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far there’s been a couple teases — a reference in Ms. Marvel, a Patrick Stewart cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — but that’s it. Expectations were very high that Marvel would announce some kind of X-Men project at the D23 Expo last weekend, but there wasn’t a single mention of the group.
New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie Not Connected to ‘Cobra Kai’
Fans of Cobra Kai will probably be just as confused as everyone else on this one. It seems the just-announced new Karate Kid film won’t be related to Cobra Kai in any way. Despite the major success of the Netflix show, the upcoming film is doing its own thing. We don’t know too much of the plot details at the moment, just that the movie will be “The return of the original Karate Kid franchise.”
New ‘Magic Mike’ To Be Released in Theaters, Not on HBO Max
The Magic Mike movies became huge hits in movie theaters. Groups of women went to see the film together and have a grand old time watching Channing Tatum and his crew of extremely handsome, extremely shirtless men chase their showbiz dreams while dancing sexily for several hours. It never made sense to me that you would make a third Magic Mike film and release it on streaming instead of in theaters. These are party movies!
‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Will Star David Harbour
A classic video game series is becoming a movie. Will it be a classic? Has any video game become a classic movie yet?. This one is Gran Turismo, based on the long-running series of PlayStation racing games. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is due out in theaters in less than a year, and will star Stranger Things’ David Harbour in one of the lead roles. Technically, from the description, it is not exactly a direct adaption of the games, which are racing simulators, but a movie based a real story about one particular kid who played the game:
