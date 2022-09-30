There’s some big teases in the works this week on She-Hulk, but if you aren’t super familiar with Marvel Comics, you might have missed some of them. A big subplot on this episode is a website named Intelligencia, where online trolls gather to mock She-Hulk. But the site is a clue to where the show is headed — because in Marvel’s Hulk comics, the Intelligencia is the name of a group of super-smart super-villains that band together to fight the Hulk. Their membership includes the Leader, who appeared in The Incredible Hulk way back in 2008 and has already been announced as an antagonist in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie.

