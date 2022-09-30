Read full article on original website
The bond market is starting to worry Wall Street
Persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy and record-breaking US debt have wreaked havoc on US Treasuries this year. Now, economists are noting a fundamental and worrisome imbalance in the bond market. There are trillions of dollars worth of bonds for sale, they say, but a growing scarcity of buyers. If this trend persists, it could lead to credit problems and inhibit the US government’s ability to fund itself. That’s particularly concerning after America’s national debt climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time on Monday.
In major reversal, Elon Musk again proposes buying Twitter at full price
Elon Musk on Monday sent a letter to Twitter proposing to follow through with his deal to buy the company at the originally agreed upon price of $54.20 per share, according to a securities filing on Tuesday. In the letter, Musk said he would proceed with the acquisition on the...
Liz Truss Fast Facts
Here’s a look at the life of Liz Truss, prime minister of the United Kingdom. Mother: Priscilla (Grasby) Truss, nurse and teacher. Marriage: Hugh O’Leary (2000-present) Education: Merton College, University of Oxford, B.A., 1993-1996. Other Facts. Youngest female cabinet minister in UK history. Appointed the most ethnically diverse...
Analysis-As British lender HSBC considers Canada unit sale, antitrust issues loom
TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - As British lender HSBC Plc explores a potential sale of its Canadian unit, lawyers and analysts say the country's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
Stocks are down on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving back some of their big gains from earlier this week as rising bond yields amp up pressure on markets again. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 1:53 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off its best two-day rally since the spring of 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80 points, or 0.3%, to 30,237 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%. The broader market is still bruised from its stumble in September, but investors have been hoping that signs of a softening economy may convince central banks to temper their aggressive interest rate hikes. Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings reports to get a better sense of how hard the hottest inflation in four decades is squeezing businesses and consumers.
