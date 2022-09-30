WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer

PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season.

In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others.

He also plans to dedicate more time to his family’s non-profit organization, the S.O.L.O. Center (Supporting Overcoming Life’s Obstacles).

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Myles. You can find it HERE .

*If you are considering a contribution to a GoFundMe account, please proceed at your own risk. KXLY.COM cannot assure that money deposited to an account will benefit the persons you desire to benefit.

Here is the full statement from Rice to the Cougar family:

READ: WSU’s Dishon Jackson out indefinitely due to medical issues

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.