Pullman, WA

WSU basketball guard diagnosed with cancer

By Will Wixey
 4 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. — Myles Rice, a guard for the Washington State men’s basketball team, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Rice’s family notified the team he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will miss the 2022-23 basketball season.

In a letter, Rice says he will beat the disease and be a positive inspiration for others.

He also plans to dedicate more time to his family’s non-profit organization, the S.O.L.O. Center (Supporting Overcoming Life’s Obstacles).

A GoFundMe has also been set up for Myles. You can find it HERE .

Here is the full statement from Rice to the Cougar family:

GENESEE, ID
