ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Clippers debut new special edition jersey designed by Mister Cartoon

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Clipper Nation, get ready as your favorite team returns to the court, decked out in brand new jerseys this fall.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be debuting a Statement Edition jersey featuring a design by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon.

The black jerseys are highlighted with red, white and blue and features a “Los Angeles” wordmark designed by the famed tattooist.

Players will don the Statement Edition jerseys for the first time on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The fan and player-favorite design will be worn for for 10 home games where the Statement Edition wordmark will also adorn the Clippers’ center court.

KTLA was recently announced as the newest partner with the Los Angeles Clippers, where 15 2022-23 season games will be aired exclusively.

New restaurants, shops announced at $2.3 billion-dollar LAX terminal
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qcfsc_0iFvvu1M00
    New L.A. Clippers Statement Edition jersey designed by Mister Cartoon debuts this November. (L.A. Clippers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6q0L_0iFvvu1M00
    New L.A. Clippers Statement Edition jersey designed by Mister Cartoon debuts this November. (L.A. Clippers)

“The Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark first appeared on the Clippers’ 2019-20 City Edition jerseys as a black wordmark on white jerseys.,” officials explain. “The following season the colorway was flipped to feature a white wordmark on black jerseys.’

The new jerseys pay homage to the Clipper’s maritime history by incorporating sails along the side of the jersey and shorts, while the red and blue piping represent maritime navigational lights. “Clipper Nation” is also spelled out in maritime nation flags on the bottom of the jersey.

Fans can sign up online for a pre-order of the special edition jersey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

LAPD arrests 2 in killing of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing a 12-year-old boy who was traveling in an SUV in Wilmington late last year, police announced Friday. The two Wilmington residents, identified as 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez, and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez, were arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Couple gets engaged on the field at L.A. Galaxy game

The game may have been an unremarkable one, but two L.A. Galaxy fans made Saturday night one to remember anyway. During a break in the action, Gio Loyola dropped to a knee and proposed to his girlfriend, Melissa Marie on the field at Dignity Health Sports Park. “She said YES in sections 137-138,” the L.A. […]
SOCIETY
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Clippers#Design#The Clippers#Clipper Nation#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Los Angeles Lakers#City Edition#White Jerseys
KTLA

Los Angeles Lakers get last tuneup practice before preseason begins

The Los Angeles Lakers held their final practice Saturday before officially kicking off the 2022-23 season. The practice took place at Pechanga Reservation near Temecula ahead of Monday’s preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings at the Crypto.com Arena. For LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, the beginning of the new season comes with the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Black smoke billows from 2 fires burning near Long Beach

Large plumes of dark smoke billowed from two separate incidents on the same street in Wilmington and Long Beach Saturday afternoon. The first fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. at 1149 East Anaheim Street in Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department said the smoke was coming from a 2nd-alarm structure fire. Massive plumes of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

77K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy