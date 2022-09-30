L.A. Clippers debut new special edition jersey designed by Mister Cartoon

Clipper Nation, get ready as your favorite team returns to the court, decked out in brand new jerseys this fall.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be debuting a Statement Edition jersey featuring a design by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon.

The black jerseys are highlighted with red, white and blue and features a “Los Angeles” wordmark designed by the famed tattooist.

Players will don the Statement Edition jerseys for the first time on Nov. 9 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The fan and player-favorite design will be worn for for 10 home games where the Statement Edition wordmark will also adorn the Clippers’ center court.

KTLA was recently announced as the newest partner with the Los Angeles Clippers, where 15 2022-23 season games will be aired exclusively.

New L.A. Clippers Statement Edition jersey designed by Mister Cartoon debuts this November. (L.A. Clippers)

New L.A. Clippers Statement Edition jersey designed by Mister Cartoon debuts this November. (L.A. Clippers)

“The Mister Cartoon-designed Los Angeles wordmark first appeared on the Clippers’ 2019-20 City Edition jerseys as a black wordmark on white jerseys.,” officials explain. “The following season the colorway was flipped to feature a white wordmark on black jerseys.’

The new jerseys pay homage to the Clipper’s maritime history by incorporating sails along the side of the jersey and shorts, while the red and blue piping represent maritime navigational lights. “Clipper Nation” is also spelled out in maritime nation flags on the bottom of the jersey.

Fans can sign up online for a pre-order of the special edition jersey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.