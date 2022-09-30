Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
This LG Smart Fridge Is the Tesla of Refrigerators
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I never thought I would be the type of person with a home full of smart appliances and devices—I’ve lived in un-remodeled 1920s apartment buildings for most of my adult life. In fact, my last two refrigerators were the outdated white models that were probably made in the 1990s. This all changed when I moved to Texas into a more contemporary home with updated fixtures *and* with a partner who believes basically everything in our home should be Google and Alexa compatible. His obsession...
