Fort Myers, FL

Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia

A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
People

Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alabama Now

Man admits to killing girlfriend and her son, then dismembering them, prosecutors say; grisly scene discovered after girl escapes house

A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
Oxygen

Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
CBS News

Second person arrested in Keys kidnapping investigation

MIAMI - A second person has been charged after a woman took another woman's child from a Marathon hotel. The child's mother called the Monroe Co. sheriff's office Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. and said that her co-worker, 49-year-old Zita Gasperik, took her child without her permission from the Fairfield Inn & Suites where they both work.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
Human Trafficking
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Florida man allegedly shot ex-wife, her son, over electricity costs

A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her son Sunday in an argument about electricity usage, authorities said. Michael Williams, 47, became enraged after finding out that Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, had clipped a lock he had installed on the electrical box to prevent them from racking up a high electricity bill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
DELAND, FL

