The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Missing 6-year-old boy’s chilling prediction to mom before he vanished after eerie clue emerges hundreds of miles away
A SIX-year-old boy gave an ominous warning before he disappeared from Miami, Florida last month. Jorge "Jojo" Morales had reportedly told his mother that "bad people were trying to take him away" before he went missing from her home on August 27. Police say the boy's father Jorge Morales, 45,...
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Teenage 'rape victim' is rescued from kidnap ordeal after secretly using a tracking app on her smart phone to reveal her location in Georgia
A teenager who was allegedly kidnapped and raped was rescued by police after she secretly used a tracking app on her smartphone to reveal her location in Georgia. The 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by Dalton Ramsey, 28, after he convinced the teenager to meet him by offering to drive her to Pennsylvania to meet her boyfriend, police said.
Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death
Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
Man, Sentenced as 15-Year-Old, Freed From Jail 41 Years Later: 'I Made It'
Anthony Davis, of South Florida, was given a life sentenced in 1982 for armed robberies.
Debbie Collier case: 2021 Georgia bodycam shows daughter's boyfriend accuse her of stealing cash to buy drugs
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia police bodycam video obtained by Fox News Digital shows the on-and-off boyfriend of a murdered woman's daughter, arrested outside her home last September for violating a no-contact order and banging on her door in a dispute over money, which he claimed she was siphoning directly out of his account despite an ugly breakup.
Man admits to killing girlfriend and her son, then dismembering them, prosecutors say; grisly scene discovered after girl escapes house
A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about...
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man
A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
Looters Rob Gas Station While Hurricane Ian Blocks Police From Responding
"There is going to be a zero tolerance policy for looting and violence," Lee County Manager Roger DesJarlais said on Wednesday.
Second person arrested in Keys kidnapping investigation
MIAMI - A second person has been charged after a woman took another woman's child from a Marathon hotel. The child's mother called the Monroe Co. sheriff's office Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. and said that her co-worker, 49-year-old Zita Gasperik, took her child without her permission from the Fairfield Inn & Suites where they both work.
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
Florida man allegedly shot ex-wife, her son, over electricity costs
A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her son Sunday in an argument about electricity usage, authorities said. Michael Williams, 47, became enraged after finding out that Marsha Ebanks-Williams, 48, and her son, Robert Adams, 28, had clipped a lock he had installed on the electrical box to prevent them from racking up a high electricity bill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Substitute Teacher Offers Cash To Students To Bully And Attack Their Classmate; Arrested
A substitute teacher was fired from a school in Vivian, Louisiana, for offering money to students in exchange for attacking a classmate. Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim was attacked on Aug. 23 at the...
Iowa human trafficking victim ordered to pay $150,000 after killing accused rapist
A teenage human trafficking victim in Iowa has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must pay thousands of dollars after being charged in the fatal stabbing of her accused rapist in 2020.
Woman Says Popeyes Employees Refused to Let Her Buy Homeless Man Food
"We have ensured all employees at this restaurant have been provided with re-training," a Popeyes spokesperson told Newsweek.
New Orleans rapper Mystikal will remain in custody after pleading not guilty on rape and domestic abuse charges, his lawyer says
New Orleans rapper Michael "Mystikal" Tyler pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple charges including first-degree rape and simple robbery, his attorney Joel Pearce told CNN.
Cops: 'No Evidence' Missing Georgia Mom Was Kidnapped Despite Chilling Message To Daughter
Georgia authorities are saying Debbie Collier may not have been a kidnapping victim, despite the chilling message her daughter received that read, "They are not going to let me go." Questions are swirling around the death of a missing Georgia mother whom authorities say may not have actually been a...
Alleged drug kingpin extradited and charged in Miami after 20-year battle
A 61-year-old alleged criminal mastermind who had been hunted by U.S. authorities for nearly two decades pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom this week on drug smuggling and money laundering charges.
