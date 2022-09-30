Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW has closed on its sale of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Magnum Radio. Rollie Bushland stated, “Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June. As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”

