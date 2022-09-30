Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
1 person hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
HAGER CITY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 around 7:24 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash on U. S. Highway 10 near County Road OO in Hager City, Wis.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after driving truck into Red Cedar Lake
WEAU-TV 13
Man dies after crashing motorcycle into deer in Barron County
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Driver Dies After Hitting Deer, Striking Tree
WEAU-TV 13
Phoenix Park restroom closed for season due to vandalism
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A restroom at Phoenix Park will be closed for the rest of the season due to vandalism. In a release Monday, the City of Eau Claire said that it’s not the first time this year that there has been “extensive” vandalism at the Phoenix Park Trailhead Restroom near the Barstow Street bridge.
drydenwire.com
30-Year-Old Discovered Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Truck In Lake
Man dies after crashing truck into western Wisconsin lake
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Pepin County crash Thursday
TOWN OF WAUBEEK (Pepin County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a commercial truck crashed head-on into a pickup truck Thursday morning in Pepin County. According to a release from the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, the crashed happened at 8:23 a.m. on Highway 25 south of Ingram Road in the Town of Waubeek, or about two miles north of Durand near the Durand Rod & Gun Club, Thursday.
wearegreenbay.com
Two separate Wisconsin burglaries lead to 100mph+ high-speed chase, one suspect at-large
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in west-central Wisconsin responded to two different burglaries on Thursday morning that ultimately ended in a high-speed chase, with two suspects in custody and one on the run. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a...
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls community provides headstone to man who died 79 years ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Over twenty members of the Black River Falls community came to the Riverside Cemetery to remember Yep Ging, a man they’ve never met. “He came from China when he was 12 years old,” Paul Rykken, who has researched Ging for over two years, said. “He went to San Francisco. He worked on the railroad. He worked in a bunch of other jobs and then he ended up coming out to Wisconsin because he had family here.”
WDIO-TV
Missing girl, 15, from Holcombe, Wisconsin
UPDATE: Kryssy has been found safe. As of 7:30 pm Sunday, Trevor Blackburn has not been located. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kryssy King, 15. Kryssy is believed to be in the company of Trevor Blackburn, 22. It is unknown which vehicle they would be driving.
Radio Ink
Magnum Closes on WCFW & W256AE
Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW has closed on its sale of 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Magnum Radio. Rollie Bushland stated, “Pat and I appreciate the many well wishes we’ve received from our loyal listeners and business associates since we announced the sale to the Magnums back in June. As I said back then, it takes time for these transactions to wind their way through the FCC, but we got through it without any hiccups.”
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire group holds emergency simulation test
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Amateur Radio Emergency Service, or ARES/RACES of Eau Claire held a simulated test to prepare for a potential emergency. Participants planned for disastrous droughts and flooding in the Eau Claire community. Emergency communicators exchanged messages to each other through a ham radio, as they would if this emergency was happening in real life.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall Creek man looks to withdraw guilty plea
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Fall Creek man serving nearly three decades behind bars is looking to withdraw his guilty plea to two counts of murder. In Eau Claire County Court on Monday, Wayne Price argued that his lawyers didn’t adequately advise him on his options when he pleaded guilty to the fall 2017 killing of his sister, Elizabeth Price, and her boyfriend, David Dishneau. Former attorneys for Price were called to testify on their involvement in Price’s guilty plea.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman travels from Kansas City, Mo. to walk over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year. Kathy Kocour used her grief to start the hike around the city of Eau Claire to all her mother’s favorite spots.
WEAU-TV 13
New convenience store opens on UW-Eau Claire campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at The University of Wisconsin Eau Claire no longer have to drive or even walk very far to get basic necessities as the T-Store had its grand opening Monday afternoon. The store has been in the works since 2021 with construction of the store...
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
WEAU-TV 13
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
KSNB Local4
Missing Wisconsin girl found safe, suspect arrested, deputies say
HOLCOMBE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The 15-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safee. An Amber Alert had been issued for the girl after she went missing from home in Holcombe, Wisconsin, around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl...
WEAU-TV 13
Rock the Dome for the “Y”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 8th Annual Rock the Dome for the “YMCA” is Saturday, October 8 at Loopy’s Bar and Grill near Chippewa Falls. All ticket sales and a portion of the bar sales go towards benefiting the Chippewa Falls YMCA Annual Campaign that provides scholarship memberships to individuals and families in the Chippewa Valley who need financial assistance.
