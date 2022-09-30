Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The...
Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field
The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received over an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately, the...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: Classic, Popular Dishes Within The Regional Cuisine
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are often described as a regional fare where the dishes are praised for their use of local, seasonal produce, often with a combination of sweet and sour. Most of all, the meals are known for bringing comfort. Good for the soul, kind of foods.
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme
HARRISBURG, PA – State agriculture officials gathered in York County on Friday to announce the theme for the 2023 Farm Show. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be “Rooted in Progress.”
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Smoke & Pickles Butcher Shop in Mechanicsburg is closing
A neighborhood butcher shop in Cumberland County that carved a niche with local, sustainable meats is closing. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop owner David T. Mills III announced on Sunday the Mechanicsburg shop and restaurant is permanently closing on Nov. 23.
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
Pa. collected $4.2B in tax revenue in September; $9.8B so far this year
HARRISBURG, PA – Mirroring some of the confusion in the national economy, Pennsylvania’s tax collections for September also were a mixed bag, according to newly released state data. The commonwealth collected $4.2 billion in general fund revenue in September, coming in at $135.8 million, or 3.3 percent, ahead...
Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
