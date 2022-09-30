ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Announces Boating Facility Grant Applications are Open

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced the next round of Boating Facility Grants to help communities capitalize on the surge in new boating activity. The grant program provides grants for planning, acquisition, development, expansion, and rehabilitation of public boating facilities located on the waters of the Commonwealth. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Pennsylvania Turnpike Sees Brighter Interstate Commutes in Creation of Solar Field

The Pa. Turnpike Commission plans for a solar field in the western part of the state to offer numerous advantages in sustainability. The Pa. Turnpike Commission is making a move toward interstate transit sustainability. It plans a solar field — a grouping of photovoltaic solar panels— to power maintenance and office buildings in the short-term. Further out, it hopes to electrify parts of the toll road so electric vehicles can charge as they travel. Ed Blazina’s reporting skills shone in bringing this story to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme

HARRISBURG, PA – State agriculture officials gathered in York County on Friday to announce the theme for the 2023 Farm Show. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be “Rooted in Progress.”
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
PennLive.com

“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
BIGLERVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

Pa. collected $4.2B in tax revenue in September; $9.8B so far this year

HARRISBURG, PA – Mirroring some of the confusion in the national economy, Pennsylvania’s tax collections for September also were a mixed bag, according to newly released state data. The commonwealth collected $4.2 billion in general fund revenue in September, coming in at $135.8 million, or 3.3 percent, ahead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Shipley Energy sends heating oil and propane trucks to Florida

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A York-based business is sending resources to help with the aftermath of Ian. On Wednesday, Shipley Energy sent six heating oil and propane delivery trucks to Florida. Those trucks will provide those heating services to homes and businesses in the south. The President of...
FLORIDA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Resources Council hosts final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Resources Council held its final Hard-To-Recycle event of the season earlier today.For a fee, you were able to drop off TVs, monitors, printers, fluorescent tubes, free-on appliances, and more.Other items you could drop off for free included phones and computer accessories.The event took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool. This was a registration-only event, and spots quickly filled up.For more information about the Pennsylvania Resources Council and other upcoming collection events, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

