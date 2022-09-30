Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Oakland School Shooting: Surveillance Video Shows Individuals Wanted by Police
The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals wanted in connection with last week's shooting at a school campus. The individuals can be seen in surveillance footage released by the department on Monday. Six people were injured during the shooting at the King Estates campus...
1 injured following shooting in Oakland, police say
The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Bancroft Ave. around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate This Year's 100th Homicide
Officers responded to a shooting Monday afternoon in West Oakland, police said. The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, not far from DeFremery Park. Police union officials said one person died in the shooting, which would be the 100th death by violence...
One killed Sunday morning in another Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed in an East Oakland shooting early Sunday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. According to OPD, the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found an adult victim with gunshot wounds. OPD said officers provided […]
2 dead, 2 injured in Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting that occurred Saturday night in Oakland has left two people dead and another two injured, according to Oakland Police Department. The shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. on the 950 block of Apgar Street. After arriving on scene, officers located multiple victims with gunshot wounds. Life-saving efforts were provided […]
2 teen brothers shot dead at Oakland house party leave behind 4 younger siblings
17-year-old Jayz Sotelo Garcia and his 15-year-old brother Angel were both killed Saturday night just before 10 p.m. in Oakland.
2 Berkeley High School students shot, killed at Oakland house party Saturday night
"I was in my living room, and I heard 10-to-12 rapid-fire shots, then a bunch of kids screaming," a neighbor said.
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 1 in Morning Shooting in Oakland
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital.
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
Video shows man get hit by car in SF sideshow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Large crowds and dozens of cars took over the intersection at Main Street and Harrison Street in San Francisco early Sunday morning during an illegal sideshow where at least one person was injured. “Saw a bunch of cars doing donuts on the street, crowd of at least 50 people in a […]
OPD officer in stable condition after hit-and-run
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department officer is in stable condition after being involved in a crash Sunday morning, OPD confirmed to KRON4. The crash happened after officers tried to detain a subject who was found unresponsive in their vehicle. OPD responded to the 5200 block of Wentworth Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. […]
Police say man threw gun out of car window
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) – Police arrested a man they claim returned to where he threw a gun out of his window during a police pursuit to find his missing firearm, according to a Facebook post. The pursuit began when the man ran a stop sign, the post stated. “At one point during the pursuit, […]
Two shot, another injured in Oakland on International Boulevard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot and another sustained injuries on the 900 block of International Boulevard Friday night, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to KRON4. OPD said all three victims are hospitalized in stable condition. Police were called to the address of the shooting just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers found two […]
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Police Investigate Triple Shooting
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood Friday night. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of International Boulevard. Police said that two victims were shot and were transported to a nearby hospital. Officials said a third...
KTVU FOX 2
1 person injured in shooting at West Oakland BART parking lot
OAKLAND, Calif. - A shooting at the West Oakland BART station parking lot Friday evening left one person with non-life threatening injuries, officials say. Officials said BART police responded to reports of a shooting. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Oakland Police Department confirm there was a...
Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department. At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in […]
Stabbing in SF leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Police officers in San Francisco are investigating a stabbing that left an adult male with life-threatening injuries, SFPD said in a statement to KRON4 News Friday. At 6:37 p.m. Friday, SFPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing on 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue. Officers located a male victim […]
