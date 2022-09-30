Read full article on original website
2nd annual Oktoberfest brought thousands to Washington Street in JC
JUNCTION CITY - Hundreds of visitors made their way to the second annual Oktoberfest on Washington Street this weekend. With events for all ages, festival-goers found a variety of entertainment options while at the festival. Kids climbed rock walls and had fun in bounce houses and on inflatables. Men and...
Football tickets are on sale for Junction City - Manhattan game
Athletic Director Ryan Norton has announced that Admission will be for Adults $5 and Students (K-12) $3. Tickets: May be purchased online at https://bluejayathletics.org/event-tickets. Fan Parking: The south parking lot is for Junction City fans, and the north parking lot is the visitor’s parking lot. Blue Jay Stadium Varsity...
Faith in Blue is set for Sunday at Rathert Field
Local law enforcement will host a Faith in Blue event Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Rathert Field. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said it's tied in with a national Faith in Blue observance. This will be a partnership with the Geary County Sheriff's Office,Grandview Plaza Police Department and local faith-based organizations. "We're going to have a pitching machine. Kids and people will have an opportunity to hit off the pitching machine and catch fly balls. We're going to have hamburgers and hotdogs."
Business Blitz final totals are in
Junction City / Geary County United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader has reported that $2,770 was the amount of funding received during the recent Business Blitz. There were a total of 14 businesses that made pledges to United Way during the blitz.
Geary Community Match Day is just ahead
Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
Junction City Citizens Police Academy agenda is set
Junction City police will host their Citizens Police Academy from January through April. It begins with a welcome and police department and jail tours on Jan. 19 and concludes April 20 with a graduation dinner at the Municipal Building. Other class sessions will range from those dealing with dispatch hiring...
Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the October Employment Anniversary recipients. They would also like to Congratulate a few additional employees who were missed the prior month. Administration:. Jackie Anders-10/25/2021-1 Year of Service. Fire Department:. Brandon Hurt-10/05/2020-2 Years of Service. Arturo Perez-Gaubeca-10/29/2012-10 Years of Service. JR Reynolds-10/20/1995-27...
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
Junction City HS staffer makes it on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice. USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as […]
Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation
According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 3
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. David Lingle II, Driving while license cancelled / suspended / revoked; misdemeanor,...
UPDATE: JCPD: 34YO JC resident, arrested in Missouri, in connection with homicide
Following an extensive investigation, on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. the Junction City Police Department Arrested Joshua Sturgis a 34 year old resident of Junction City on the following requested charges in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of Justin Rose, 38, Junction City. • 2nd Degree Murder. •...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 4
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barboza, Garnett Frances April; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME:...
Manhattan man injured in motorcycle accident
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Manhattan. A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, Manhattan, crashed near the intersection of N. 10th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS...
Lady Jays and Blue Jays win the Bob Schmoeckel Invitational
Junction City finished with the low team score of 30 points to capture first place in the varsity girls portion of the Bob Schmoeckel Invitational at Milford State Park. Hays finished second with 43 points followed by Clay Center with 51. In the individual competition for Junction City, Lorna Rae...
Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
