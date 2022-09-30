ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JC Post

Football tickets are on sale for Junction City - Manhattan game

Athletic Director Ryan Norton has announced that Admission will be for Adults $5 and Students (K-12) $3. Tickets: May be purchased online at https://bluejayathletics.org/event-tickets. Fan Parking: The south parking lot is for Junction City fans, and the north parking lot is the visitor’s parking lot. Blue Jay Stadium Varsity...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Faith in Blue is set for Sunday at Rathert Field

Local law enforcement will host a Faith in Blue event Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. at Rathert Field. Junction City Police Chief John Lamb said it's tied in with a national Faith in Blue observance. This will be a partnership with the Geary County Sheriff's Office,Grandview Plaza Police Department and local faith-based organizations. "We're going to have a pitching machine. Kids and people will have an opportunity to hit off the pitching machine and catch fly balls. We're going to have hamburgers and hotdogs."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Business Blitz final totals are in

Junction City / Geary County United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader has reported that $2,770 was the amount of funding received during the recent Business Blitz. There were a total of 14 businesses that made pledges to United Way during the blitz.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary Community Match Day is just ahead

Geary Community Match Day will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. This event will provide an opportunity for growth for area organizations striving to do good work, and an opportunity for the community to support those causes. On match day, donations made through the Greater Geary Community Foundation to participating funds will...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant

The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Junction City Citizens Police Academy agenda is set

Junction City police will host their Citizens Police Academy from January through April. It begins with a welcome and police department and jail tours on Jan. 19 and concludes April 20 with a graduation dinner at the Municipal Building. Other class sessions will range from those dealing with dispatch hiring...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Junction City employee anniversaries are recognized

City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the October Employment Anniversary recipients. They would also like to Congratulate a few additional employees who were missed the prior month. Administration:. Jackie Anders-10/25/2021-1 Year of Service. Fire Department:. Brandon Hurt-10/05/2020-2 Years of Service. Arturo Perez-Gaubeca-10/29/2012-10 Years of Service. JR Reynolds-10/20/1995-27...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

One dead in Junction City shooting

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Junction City HS staffer makes it on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – An employee for the Geary County Schools District has qualified for the national singing competition show, The Voice. USD 475 posted on Facebook congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native to Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Multiple structure fires closes portion of road on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Downtown Auto Service tire fire under investigation

According to the Salina Fire Department, on Saturday at approximately 9:45 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth St. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland Worship Center located across the street from Downtown Auto...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 3

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. David Lingle II, Driving while license cancelled / suspended / revoked; misdemeanor,...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 4

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barboza, Garnett Frances April; 27; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Manhattan man injured in motorcycle accident

RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Manhattan. A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, Manhattan, crashed near the intersection of N. 10th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Fire destroys Manhattan mobile home

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Firefighters in Manhattan made quick work of a mobile home fire, but not before it destroyed the structure and its contents. The Manhattan Fire Department says just before 9 p.m. Friday they were called to a report of a structure fire in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road at the Redbud […]
MANHATTAN, KS
