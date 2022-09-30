After getting an open date to get some players healthy and look back on the good and bad from its first 4-0 start in six years, Tennessee is back at it in SEC play to start their October slate and a run of eight games in as many weeks. The eighth-ranked Vols have a tough road opener in conference against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (Noon, ESPN) – the Tigers have won four in a row since losing their opener and won their first two SEC games against Mississippi State and Auburn. Tennessee earlier this week unveiled its unofficial depth chart as part of the game-notes package produced by the sports information department for Saturday’s game.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO