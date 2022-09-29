Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Report: At least 26 Minnesotans died in domestic violence incidents last year
A coalition of groups working to address domestic violence in Minnesota says more than two dozen people were killed in domestic violence incidents in the state in 2021. Violence Free Minnesota issued its report on Monday. It found that of the 26 known victims, 20 were women killed by current or former intimate partners. Six others were family members or bystanders.
boreal.org
Minnesota Mental Health Workers Begin 3-Day Strike
More than 130 mental health workers at Allina Health will start a three-day unfair labor practices strike on Monday. The workers, who are members of the union SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, will begin their strike at 10 a.m. on Monday at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and Unity Hospital in Fridley. The picket lines will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
boreal.org
Parents, teens frustrated by lack of driver’s exam appointments throughout Minnesota
Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) lack of appointment availability is due to limited resources and funding, DVS officials say. “This isn’t a life or death situation, but you want your kid to be able to take the test on their birthday,” said Adam Kristal, a Golden Valley parent.
knsiradio.com
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
LJWORLD
CRAVE: Minnesota Ojibwe harvest sacred, climate-imperiled wild rice
On Leech Lake, Minnesota — Seated low in her canoe sliding through a rice bed on this vast lake, Kendra Haugen used one wooden stick to bend the stalks and another to knock the rice off, so gently the stalks sprung right back up. On a mid-September morning, no...
valleynewslive.com
MN announces nearly $500 in frontline worker pay, money going out soon
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will soon be getting a nearly $500 check from the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced frontline workers will get exactly $487.45 to recognize their efforts and work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will start going out as soon as Oct. 5 and will continue through the fall.
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
boreal.org
Have you ever heard of the Minnesota Political Contribution Refund? If not, you're not alone.
Did you know that the State of Minnesota offers reimbursement for donating to a political campaign? It’s true! The state will reimburse you up to $50 for donating as an individual, or $100 for donating as a couple. Here are the specific Minnesota candidates that quality:. Minnesota Legislature (state...
Study Reveals Average Salary of Minnesota Nurses
If you listen to my radio show you’ve probably heard me shout out all of the nurses in Rochester on more than one occasion. I think they do so much work that they don’t get credit for and deserve all of the love, recognition, and compensation they get.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
kxlp941.com
Minnesota joins anti-trust lawsuit against two pesticide manufacturers
Minnesota has joined the federal government and 10 other states in an anti-trust lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, alleging those pesticide manufacturers of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to keep generic competitors out of the market. Attorney General Keith Ellison says ag producers aren’t the only people hurt by what he labels “corporate profiteering”:
northwestmoinfo.com
Parents Urged to Check Kids’ Trick-or-Treat Candy for Rainbow Fentanyl
(Radio Iowa) Federal drug agents are warning parents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl” being a potential danger to kids going trick-or-treating next month. Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U-S Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they haven’t seen any evidence of that controversial, colorful killer in the region — yet.
KIMT
Minnesota Bivalent vaccine rollout
We have an update on how Minnesota's rollout of the bivalent vaccine is going. KIMT News 3's Alek LaShomb spoke with health officials about the progress. Update on Olmsted County Public Health's bivalent booster rollout. The county has around 700 doses from its first shipment still available.
boreal.org
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night
As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
DNR Reminds Minnesota Hunters to Brush Up On These Gun Safety Rules
This weekend, Minnesota's fall turkey hunting season begins which also means we're just over a month away from the deer firearm opener, which is November 5. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to brush up on Minnesota's firearms regulations and be sure to follow them all when out on a hunt.
horseandrider.com
Two Equine WNV Cases in Minnesota
Minnesota state animal health officials reported that two horses tested positive for West Nile virus in Stearns and Todd counties. Both horses are currently alive. On Sept. 27, an unvaccinated 10-year-old Percheron mare in Todd County tested positive for WNV. She presented with ataxia (incoordination), progressive hind-limb paresis (loss of voluntary movement), and muscle fasciculations (involuntary twitching) starting on Sept. 20.
FOX 21 Online
Survivor of Parkland Shooting Speaks on Minnesota Gun Legislature
DULUTH, Minn. — One survivor of the 2018 fatal mass shooting in Parkland, Florida spoke out at a Rally For Peace held in Duluth. Following the parkland massacre, David Hogg became a gun control activist and co-found the March For Our Lives organization, which supports gun control legislation. “I...
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45
Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended. The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota...
