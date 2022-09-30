Read full article on original website
Firefighters conclude investigation on Grain Craft Flour Mill fire in Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Oregon State Fire Marshal has completed their investigation on the massive fire that erupted at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton that began on Aug. 9 and flared up again on Aug. 10. One of the factories with the third largest flour miller in...
City leaders to hear input on Downtown Pasco Master Plan
PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with the City of Pasco are looking for community input on the future of Downtown Pasco. City leaders are holding a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to give an overview of the draft Downtown Pasco Master Plan and allow for public comment and questions.
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
