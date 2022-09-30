ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

City leaders to hear input on Downtown Pasco Master Plan

PASCO, Wash. — Leaders with the City of Pasco are looking for community input on the future of Downtown Pasco. City leaders are holding a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. to give an overview of the draft Downtown Pasco Master Plan and allow for public comment and questions.
PASCO, WA
Man suspected of shooting WSP trooper pleads not guilty

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The man suspected of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday. Brandon O'Neel, 37, is facing charges for Attempted Aggravated Murder in the 1st Degree, Assault with a Firearm in the...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA

