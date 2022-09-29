Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longfellownokomismessenger.com
DAWANNA WITT
Witt is a wife, a mother, and a grandmother. She has 22 years of experience in law enforcement and currently serves as a major at the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, where she leads the single largest bureau: Adult Detention and Court Services. She grew up in North Minneapolis.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
JOSEPH BANKS
Banks started his law enforcement career in south suburban Robbins, Ill. as Police Explorer. After serving in the United States Marine Reserves, he started his first law enforcement job as a police dispatcher and became a part-time police officer. He moved to Minnesota in Minnesota in 1993. He has served as chief of police for the Lower Sioux Police Department and city of Morton, Minn.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
MARTHA HOLTON DIMICK
Martha Holton Dimick is a retired judge and is running for Hennepin County Attorney to rebuild trust and restore effectiveness into the county attorney’s office. She served as the first Northside community prosecutor at Hennepin County and worked as the criminal deputy in the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office, where she managed over 60 attorneys and staff. "I love my neighborhood in north Minneapolis and I have grown to love Hennepin County during this campaign," she said. "My top priority is redressing the increase in crime that we have seen since 2020, and restoring public safety for all who live and work here."
longfellownokomismessenger.com
SONYA EMERICK
Emerick is a lifelong Minneapolis resident, an MPS grad, and a parent of an MPS student. "Our educational system holds a standardized idea of how every student should learn and behave that’s based in whiteness and ableism," she said. "When kids can’t fit that narrow standard, we too often exclude them from the educational experience. That exclusion affects the learning environment for every single student whose needs and identities are devalued. Educators need to be supported to provide culturally sustaining instruction and an environment of true belonging, and all stakeholder groups need leadership committed to ensuring delivery of that support and to engaging our families and communities in authentic, meaningful ways. It’s my honor to participate in this important work."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
longfellownokomismessenger.com
MARY MORIARTY
Moriary began her career as a public defender in Hennepin County in 1990 and worked her way up to serve as the county’s first female Chief Public Defender for six years. She credits her dad, an Itasca County Attorney and Director of the Leech Lake Reservation Legal Services Project, for many of her beliefs. Moriarty attended Macalester College and then the University of Minnesota Law School.
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Who votes, who doesn’t and why
This is part of a series about the 2022 municipal elections by the League of Women Voters Minneapolis. Recent Supreme Court rulings have exposed the reality that government representatives often don’t act in accordance with the will of the people. Polls indicate, for example, that Americans support access to abortion, yet the highest court in the land rescinded that right. So why the disconnect? It’s about voting –who votes, who doesn’t and why.
Comments / 0