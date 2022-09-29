Emerick is a lifelong Minneapolis resident, an MPS grad, and a parent of an MPS student. "Our educational system holds a standardized idea of how every student should learn and behave that’s based in whiteness and ableism," she said. "When kids can’t fit that narrow standard, we too often exclude them from the educational experience. That exclusion affects the learning environment for every single student whose needs and identities are devalued. Educators need to be supported to provide culturally sustaining instruction and an environment of true belonging, and all stakeholder groups need leadership committed to ensuring delivery of that support and to engaging our families and communities in authentic, meaningful ways. It’s my honor to participate in this important work."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO