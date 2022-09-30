Read full article on original website
BBC
Iran protests: Security forces crack down on Tehran university students
Iranian police have cracked down on students at a prestigious university in Tehran, as anti-government protests continue to sweep the country. Reports said a large number of students at Sharif University of Technology were trapped in a car park that had been surrounded by security personnel. One video appeared to...
BBC
Iran protests: Racist slurs on death memorial in Cardiff
A Cardiff mural commemorating the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in Iran has been vandalised. Sahar Saki, who created the artwork, said: "I'm not going to give up". The piece on Millennium Walk paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, who died in custody earlier this month after being...
BBC
UK summons top Iran diplomat over protest crackdown
Iran's top diplomat in the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office over Tehran's crackdown on protests sweeping the country. Demonstrations in Iran were sparked by the death in custody of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the country's morality police. But reports say as many...
BBC
Ukraine tank breakthrough in south towards Kherson
Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian positions on the Dnieper river north-east of Kherson, a strategic Russian-held city in southern Ukraine. The advance was reported by the Russian military and Russian-installed officials in the region. There is heavy Russian defensive fire, they say. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said "there are...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian troops forced out of eastern town Lyman
Russia has withdrawn its troops from the strategic Ukrainian town of Lyman, in a move seen as a significant setback for its campaign in the east. The retreat came amid fears thousands of soldiers would be encircled in the town, Russia's defence ministry said. Recapturing Lyman could let Ukrainian soldiers...
BBC
Ukraine war: Czech crowdfunding buys 'Tomas the tank' for Ukraine
A Czech crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $1.30m (£1.17m) to buy a modernised tank for the Ukrainian army. Dubbed "a gift for Putin", the campaign received donations from 11,288 individual donors, and organisers say it is the first purchase of its kind. The modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank...
BBC
Lev Tahor: Jewish sect leaders arrested in Mexico jungle raid freed
Leaders of a Jewish sect arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and sex crimes in Mexico have been freed. Their lawyer said the pair, who are foreign citizens, were released on Thursday night for lack of evidence. It followed a mass breakout of about 20 members of the sect held...
BBC
Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv
If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
Musk and Zelenskiy in Twitter showdown over billionaire's Ukraine peace plan
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk on Monday asked Twitter users to weigh in on a plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine that drew immediate condemnation from Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who responded with his own poll.
BBC
Ukraine war: Putin's annexation will fail, say Ukrainians at eastern front
As Russia's Vladimir Putin announces the annexation of swathes of sovereign Ukrainian territory, issues nuclear threats and mobilises hundreds of thousands of reservists, the response from Ukrainian forces on the eastern front is unchanged - they will fight for every last inch of soil. We travel to front-line positions in...
BBC
Ramzan Kadyrov: Chechen leader vows to send teenage sons to front line
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says his three sons, aged 14, 15 and 16, will soon travel to the Ukraine front line to fight with Russian forces. Kadyrov is a strong ally of Vladimir Putin, although has recently criticised Russian military leadership. On social media, he wrote that a father should...
BBC
King Charles will not attend climate summit on Truss advice
King Charles will not attend the climate change conference COP27, which is due to be held in Egypt next month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. It was responding to a story in the Sunday Times which claimed Prime Minister Liz Truss had "ordered" the King not to attend. The Palace said...
BBC
Ukraine war: Indian doctor forced to abandon beloved pet jaguar
An Indian-born doctor who was holed up in a basement at home in war-torn Ukraine with his pet big cats for months says he is now separated from his animals. After the war began earlier this year, Gidikumar Patil, who is single, had pledged he would not leave his home without his pets. He lived and worked as an orthopaedic doctor in a hospital in Svavtove, a small town in Severodonetsk, located in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.
