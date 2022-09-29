Mortgages are long-term commitments, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that homeowners are completely locked into the terms of their original loan agreement. Borrowers have the option to refinance their mortgage—either with their original lender or with a different mortgage company—to take advantage of different loan terms. When refinancing a mortgage, borrowers can change their interest rate, loan length, and even the type of mortgage. Although there’s a cost to refinancing a mortgage, the long-term savings from a reduced interest rate or fewer monthly payments could be worth the expense.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO