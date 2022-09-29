ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Best Mortgage Refinance Companies of 2022

Mortgages are long-term commitments, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that homeowners are completely locked into the terms of their original loan agreement. Borrowers have the option to refinance their mortgage—either with their original lender or with a different mortgage company—to take advantage of different loan terms. When refinancing a mortgage, borrowers can change their interest rate, loan length, and even the type of mortgage. Although there’s a cost to refinancing a mortgage, the long-term savings from a reduced interest rate or fewer monthly payments could be worth the expense.
REAL ESTATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Fannie Mae Pilot Program Seeks To Help Improve Renters' Credit

Renters, including historically underserved groups, will benefit from paying on time each month. Starting Sept. 27, eligible multifamily property owners can share timely rent payment data through a vendor network to the three major credit bureaus. This is a 'positive-only' initiative — renters who miss a payment are automatically unenrolled...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy