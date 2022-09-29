Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Tennessee works with USDA, other southeast states on rabies vaccination distribution
The Tennessee Dept. of Health will work with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture to prevent rabies in wild raccoons with the aerial distribution of oral vaccine packets along Tennessee’s borders with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, beginning Oct. 3, 2022. “Controlling raccoon rabies keeps people, pets, and livestock...
Bait packets containing vaccine for Tennessee wildlife to be dropped in October
The Tennessee Department of Health is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to distribute the rabies vaccine bait packets from low-flying aircraft starting Oct. 3.
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Engineers looking at ways to prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee
There's something in the water that's been worrying engineers and scientists for decades. It's a specific breed of fish that aren't native to Tennessee waterways, and that's a big problem.
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
murfreesborovoice.com
Commentary: For the Women of Tennessee - Choice is on the Ballot
For the Women of Tennessee – Choice is on the Ballot. The war on women’s reproductive rights continues. No longer limited solely to surgical abortion Republican extremists are now targeting out-of-state travel for abortion procedures, access to abortive drugs and birth control. Emboldened by their successful criminalization of abortion in half the states, they have now set their sights on making the loss of reproductive autonomy the law of the land. In the aftermath resulting from the reversal of Roe v. Wade, November’s election will be critical to the lives, health, and well-being of women across America, most particularly those in Tennessee.
crossvillenews1st.com
LAWMAKERS TALK ABOUT FUTURE OF CANNABIS IN TENNESSEE
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cannabis seems to always be in the conversation here in Tennessee. “It’s not the demon drug that people have made it out to be,” Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Nashville) said. In stark contrast to News 2 Chris O’Brien’s story Thursday, most Democrat lawmakers in...
Tennessee officials: There 'are no instances of litter boxes' for students
School officials from two mid-state school systems — as well as the Tennessee Department of Education — say there is no evidence to support a claim that students are using litter boxes in classrooms.
Nearly all of East Tennessee back in the 'green' as COVID cases fall off; GSMNP suspends indoor mask rule
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in East Tennessee, and on Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the area was almost entirely in the "green" again as the virus' spread tapers off and its impact on the community lessens. The Knox County...
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year. He got a job, hung out with his parents and sister and was working hard to try and lose weight. But on Feb. 7, Marsha […]
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
crossvillenews1st.com
WHERE TO FIND MENTAL HEALTH ASSISTANCE IN EAST TENNESSEE
TENNESSEE, USA — More and more people are seeking mental health help for a variety of reasons. In the past couple of years alone, Tennessee has reportedly received millions of dollars in federal funding to help state leaders address mental and behavioral health concerns. It now ranks No. 28 in the nation for access to mental health resources.
Hurricane Ian hits home of former Memphian
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphian now living in Florida has been directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category-4 storm with 150-mile-per-hour winds. Though Hurricane Ian has slowed, at least two million households and businesses were without power at the height of the storm. Former Memphian Connie Adam and her […]
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
Tennessee GOP urges pediatric clinic to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries
A group of GOP lawmakers in Tennessee sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt University Medical Center calling on the hospital’s Pediatric Transgender Clinic — the only one of its kind in the state — to stop providing gender-affirming surgeries. In the letter, addressed to the chair of...
weatherboy.com
Weak Quake Rattles Western Tennessee, Near New Madrid Seismic Zone Center
According to USGS, a weak earthquake rattled portions of western Tennessee today in a region not far from the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which is centered under New Madrid County, Missouri. The earthquake struck at 9:04 am this morning and was rated as a weak magnitude 1.6 event. The epicenter was roughly 3 km deep and struck just under 2 miles southwest of Ridgely, Tennessee. As is usually the case with seismic events rated under a 2.0 magnitude, USGS reported that no one used their “Did you feel it? tool on their website to report the event. Today’s earthquake follows a similar earthquake which struck on September 25, ending a 5 day pause in which no earthquakes were recorded in the state.
TN begins summer P-EBT distribution this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced the distribution of the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) beginning this week. Eligibility for P-EBT is based on National School Lunch Program qualifications for the 2021-2022 school year, according to a media release. P-EBT benefits will be available...
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
How will Ian impact East Tennessee?
WATE 6 Storm Team Assistant Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere explains how Tropical Storm Ian will impact East Tennessee this weekend.
