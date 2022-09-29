An Alabama high school football team learned some unfortunate news this past week, forcing the program to forfeit all of its current wins on the season. The Mobile Christian Leopards started the week with an overall record of 4-2 and 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 1, with wins over Pike Liberal Arts, W.S. Neal, Excel, and Monroe County. On Thursday, the Leopards found out that an ineligible player was competing, leading them to forfeit the four wins.

