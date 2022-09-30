ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish

BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
2 in custody after LAPD pursuit through South LA

LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken into custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night. Reports of the chase came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials confirmed to FOX 11 that one of the people in the vehicle was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The car police were pursuing was also believed to be stolen.
Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI

COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
Inmate in LA who walked away from reentry facility on the run

LOS ANGELES - A man serving an eight-year sentence for burglary walked away from a Los Angeles reentry facility Tuesday and remains on the run, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris left without authorization and was last seen around 2 p.m....
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered by wrong-way driver

TUSTIN, Calif. - A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion...
Man hospitalized with severe burns in Boyle Heights house fire

LOS ANGELES - Officials said that a man was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a house erupted in flames in Boyle Heights. Eighty-seven firefighters were called to a 2,000 square-foot, two-story home near East 2nd and State streets overnight. Arriving firefighters discovered flames coming from the home's...
6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding

LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
CEO of election software arrested for alleged data theft

LOS ANGELES - The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for the alleged theft of workers' personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from...
