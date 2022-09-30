Read full article on original website
Boyfriend arrested for stabbing mother of 5 to death in front of children in East LA: LASD
LOS ANGELES - A man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in front of her five children in East Los Angeles over the weekend has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sergio Viilalobos-Jimenez, 54, was identified as the suspect in the September 30 murder of his girlfriend, 45-year-old Milagros Medina....
Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish
BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
2 in custody after LAPD pursuit through South LA
LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken into custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night. Reports of the chase came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials confirmed to FOX 11 that one of the people in the vehicle was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The car police were pursuing was also believed to be stolen.
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
Car crashes into Covina storefronts; driver arrested for alleged DUI
COVINA, Calif. - One man is under arrest after driving his car through the storefront of two Covina businesses Sunday night, according to police. The driver was speeding southbound on South Second Avenue when he crashed into the row of stores. Video from SkyFOX appears to show Village Cleaner and Design Forward on East Rowland Street were damaged. East Rowland runs perpendicular to Second Avenue.
Inmate in LA who walked away from reentry facility on the run
LOS ANGELES - A man serving an eight-year sentence for burglary walked away from a Los Angeles reentry facility Tuesday and remains on the run, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris left without authorization and was last seen around 2 p.m....
Suspect shot at by police in custody after 7-hour standoff in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man is in custody after a shooting and a nearly seven-hour police standoff in Long Beach. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing according to officials. Police say they were called to the 5200 block of East 25th Street Sunday morning around 10 a.m....
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown while on the phone with his pregnant wife
Half Ounce, a rapper from Inglewood, was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, his family confirms to FOX 11. The gunman remains on the loose.
Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday...
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered by wrong-way driver
TUSTIN, Calif. - A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion...
Woman killed after being run over, dragged by semi in Echo Park parking lot
LOS ANGELES - A woman is dead after she was run over and dragged by a big rig in an Echo Park Vons parking lot overnight. A semi not affiliated with Vons drove over a pile of cardboard where a woman was sleeping inside around 1 a.m., according to police.
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
Man hospitalized with severe burns in Boyle Heights house fire
LOS ANGELES - Officials said that a man was rushed to the hospital with severe burns after a house erupted in flames in Boyle Heights. Eighty-seven firefighters were called to a 2,000 square-foot, two-story home near East 2nd and State streets overnight. Arriving firefighters discovered flames coming from the home's...
Inglewood rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown, family says
LOS ANGELES - Inglewood rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, and the gunman remains on the loose. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 8th and New Hampshire. Police said they believe Half Ounce - whose legal name...
6th Street Bridge closed; bomb squad responding
LOS ANGELES - The 6th Street Bridge is shut down Monday afternoon as authorities investigate a report of suspicious devices on the bridge and below the railway. The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding. It's unclear at this time when the bridge will reopen. This is a developing...
CEO of election software arrested for alleged data theft
LOS ANGELES - The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for the alleged theft of workers' personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from...
