LOS ANGELES - Two people were taken into custody after leading the Los Angeles Police Department on a pursuit through the South Los Angeles area Tuesday night. Reports of the chase came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials confirmed to FOX 11 that one of the people in the vehicle was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. The car police were pursuing was also believed to be stolen.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO