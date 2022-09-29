ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

nationalinterest.org

Missiles Won’t Make It Past The Navy’s Upgraded Interceptor

The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an integrated threat detection and defense system capable of finding and destroying incoming anti-ship missiles from distances beyond the radar horizon. The Navy is continuing to develop the Naval Integrated Fire Control-Counter Air (NIFC-CA) program, an...
nationalinterest.org

The Army Is Sending Robotic Combat Vehicles to War

The U.S. Army is looking to use robots in future conflicts by placing them directly in the hands of soldiers during specific tactical situations. The U.S. Army is looking to use robots in future conflicts by placing them directly in the hands of soldiers during specific tactical situations. During a...
nationalinterest.org

Laboratory of War: The Army Is Turning Prototypes Into Lethal Weapons

Early prototypes of new technology and weapons which have shown promise in testing can then be evaluated in an operational context to help refine and establish requirements. Lasers, hypersonics, robots, and precision weaponry are all fast becoming key elements of the U.S. Army’s operational arsenal. Each of these paradigm-changing weapons systems first emerged from the science and technology element of the service.
nationalinterest.org

The Army’s Project Convergence Takes War to the Speed of Light

Since 2020, Project Convergence has been pushing the envelope of the much discussed “sensor-to-shooter” timeline. The U.S. Army is revving up for Project Convergence, an annual “experiment in learning” wherein the service places breakthrough technologies into tactical situations, putting soldiers and a new generation of weapons, drones, platforms, and artificial intelligence (AI) computing to the test.
nationalinterest.org

Not Going Anywhere: The Abrams Tank Is Still the Army’s Favorite

Heavy armor platforms, like the Abrams tank, are going nowhere anytime soon because there is simply nothing else that provides a comparable level of protection. The U.S. Army is balancing several competing variables related to the future of armored vehicles. How fast are lightweight composite armor materials evolving? Is it possible in the short term to engineer an armored vehicle at a lighter weight than the 72-ton Abrams tank that can still operate with a comparable level of protection and survivability? Researchers and innovators are focused on these factors, which are dependent on the pace of innovation and the discovery of disruptive technologies.
POLITICO

North Korea will ‘automatically’ launch nukes if Kim killed

North Korea will launch a nuclear retaliation “automatically and immediately” if KIM JONG UN is incapacitated in an attack, according to a new law, codifying for the first time that the leader has delegated his strike authority under that severe condition. The legislation, passed by Kim’s rubber-stamp parliament,...
Cadrene Heslop

480 Soldiers Destroyed By Crocodiles In World War II

Did you know crocodiles played a role in World War II battles? According to historical journalists, this is the case. An army of 480 Japanese soldiers passed on because of an attack by saltwater crocodiles. This event happened during the Battle of Ramree Island during World War II. In 1942, during World War II, the Japanese Imperial Army captured Ramree Island. This location is off the Burma coast, 70 miles south of Akyab, now called Sittwe. (source)
nationalinterest.org

Does It Matter That China Has More Warships Than the U.S.?

Raw numbers do not necessarily equate to maritime warfare superiority. Raw numbers do not necessarily equate to maritime warfare superiority. The Chinese Navy is now not only larger than its American counterpart but also increasingly incorporates a wide range of advanced technologies. The growth of the Chinese Navy has made a number of headlines in the last year, seemingly suggesting that Chinese maritime power has surpassed that of the United States.
Newsweek

How to Survive a Nuclear Bomb

"Biden and Putin have veto power over the continued existence of life on earth and Xi Jinping appears to be trying to join them in this lethal perversity."
nationalinterest.org

Worth the Wait: Why America’s Rivals Will Fear the B-21 Bomber

The much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December. The highly secretive and much anticipated new U.S. Air Force B-21 stealth bomber will blast onto the scene with a formal rollout in December of this year, marking a major milestone for the future of war.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Outdoor Life

Citations Dropped for Magnet Fishermen Who Uncovered 86 Rockets and Other Ordnance on a Georgia Army Base

A group of magnet fisherman who found rockets, unexploded ordnance, and Youtube fame while fishing at a Georgia Army base had their citations dropped. Bryce Nachtwey, Matt Jackson, and a third individual were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area, and unauthorized magnet detecting after they pulled belts of large caliber ammunition, mortar shells and other rusty military equipment out of the Canoochee River, which runs through Fort Stewart.
FORT STEWART, GA

