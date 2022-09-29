Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Sunday morning: 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Sunday, Oct. 2. Police say that the first shooting happened near 107th Street and Heather Avenue around 3 a.m. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for serious injuries. The second shooting happened at Tiefenthaler...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
July 2020 Milwaukee fatal shooting; 21-year-old man now charged
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged with felony murder in connection with the shooting of a man in July 2020. The accused is Jahki Meneese Williams. According to the criminal complaint, late on the evening July 29, 2020, a car pulled up at the Milwaukee Police Department District #3 station. Inside the vehicle were four people -- one laying on the back seat with a gunshot wound to the head. As this person was being removed from the car, "a bullet casing fell out of the car," the complaint says. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful -- and the shooting victim, known by Meneese Williams as 'Sai,' was pronounced deceased on the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
Clayton Hubbird is now in custody, accused of fatally shooting Regina "Mya" Allen, a Milwaukee transgender woman. Police say before she died, she told investigators where she met her killer and what kind of car he drove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
Milwaukee police reunite young boy 'with his proper guardian'
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said they have reunited a young boy "with his proper guardian." He was found at 3 p.m. near 61st Street and Morgan Avenue in Milwaukee. Police estimate he is 3 to 5 years old. Police thank everyone for their assistance.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
wtmj.com
FBI Most Wanted suspect arrested in Mexico returned to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE- A man who’s accused of shooting five people in Milwaukee’s South Shore Park nearly two decades ago is back in Milwaukee. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was arrested by members of the FBI’s fugitive taskforce in Mexico in February. The FBI and Milwaukee Police Department announced this afternoon that Juarez-Corro has been extradited back to Milwaukee and appeared in court this morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run near Teutonia and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A 55-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Teutonia and Capitol on Friday evening, Sept. 30. Police said the Milwaukee man was walking when he was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. He died at the hospital a few hours later. The crash was caught on camera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlip.com
Shooting Victims Found Dead in Zion, Investigation Underway
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a weekend homicide. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old male deceased of what appeared to be gunshot wounds. That victim has not been identified at this point. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force has been called in to assist Zion Police in the ongoing investigation.
seehafernews.com
Family Of Man Killed Outside Milwaukee Grocery Store Suing Store & Its Security
The family of a 36-year-old shot to death outside a Milwaukee grocery store is suing the store and its security company. Security guards killed Luis Lorenzo last July after he opened fire on them. The lawsuit alleges it was unlawful for one of the security guards to pepper spray Lorenzo...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
WISN
Dahmer Archives: The night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested
MILWAUKEE — This story aired on July 22, 1991, the night Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested in his Milwaukee apartment. "Our officers observed extremely suspicious, suspicious items." And that was not half of it. Inside a second-floor apartment, police found a grisly scene, a human head apparently preserved plus several...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
WISN
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
Bicyclist hit by a car in West Allis, driver arrested for OWI
The West Allis Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while riding her bike Saturday morning.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin parade suspect delays jury picks with disruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial for a man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is getting off to a rough start. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and dozens of additional felonies in connection with the Nov. 21 parade in Waukesha. His trial was scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection. Brooks is defending himself in the case and became so disruptive before jurors were even brought into the courtroom that Judge Jennifer Dorow had to take multiple recesses before finally forcing Brooks to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV, semi collide in Caledonia; driver of SUV hurt
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a collision between a semi-tractor and SUV late Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the driver of the SUV was turning right from eastbound 6 Mile Road onto southbound Highway 32. The SUV pulled into the path of a semi, was struck, and rolled over.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
UPMATTERS
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
Comments / 0