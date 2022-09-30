Read full article on original website
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
NBC Los Angeles
Ed Sheeran Unveils North American Leg of “Mathematics” Tour
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Monday that he will be preforming at stadiums in North America for his "Mathematics" tour. Sheeran will be kicking off his stadium tour on May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the closing show on Sept. 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
NBC Los Angeles
Will Smith's First Project Since Oscars Fiasco Gets December Release Date
Will Smith's upcoming film "Emancipation" will be released in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ a week later on Dec. 9. It's Smith's first project since the Oscars, where he made headlines for slapping host Chris Rock on stage. Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture...
NBC Los Angeles
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal Show Their Extreme Height Difference in Viral Photo
Taking friendship to new heights. On Oct. 1, Maren Morris performed at The Event charity gala, hosted by his Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There, the country star met Shaquille O'Neal himself and posted a photo of the two together, poking fun at their extreme height difference.
NBC Los Angeles
Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month
Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
