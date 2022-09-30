ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Ed Sheeran Unveils North American Leg of “Mathematics” Tour

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Monday that he will be preforming at stadiums in North America for his "Mathematics" tour. Sheeran will be kicking off his stadium tour on May 6 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas with the closing show on Sept. 23 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
ARLINGTON, TX
Will Smith's First Project Since Oscars Fiasco Gets December Release Date

Will Smith's upcoming film "Emancipation" will be released in theaters on Dec. 2 and on Apple TV+ a week later on Dec. 9. It's Smith's first project since the Oscars, where he made headlines for slapping host Chris Rock on stage. Smith subsequently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture...
MOVIES
Free Admission, Fun Deals Arrive With ‘Kids Free San Diego' Month

Kids Free San Diego happens throughout October 2022. Destinations like the USS Midway Museum, the San Diego Model Railroad Museum, and the San Diego Zoo are offering kids free admission. Dining and hotel deals are plentiful; be sure to read the details before you reserve or book. AWESOME OCTOBER OUTINGS:...
SAN DIEGO, CA

