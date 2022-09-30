Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “LuckyDay Lotto Midday” game were:. (thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $150,000.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Quarles kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023, but Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks on the campaign trail, according to the latest campaign-finance reports. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking a second term next year, maintained his fundraising dominance as the campaigns posted third-quarter fundraising numbers. The governor continued his quarterly pace of surpassing $1 million in contributions. “It is heart-warming to see folks from across the state pitch in to keep Kentucky moving forward,” Beshear said in a statement this week. While Beshear has the luxury of stockpiling contributions with an eye toward next year’s fall campaign, Republican candidates are competing intensely for campaign cash in the crowded race for the GOP nomination for Kentucky’s marquee political job.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans’ “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state’s reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate and highlight the Ohio secretary of state’s investigative work and eventually have one or more dedicated investigator, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a statement. Those investigators won’t start until after the General Election, however. He referenced a growing national trend “that indicates a crisis of confidence in the electoral process.” That crisis is largely a concern of Republican voters and stems from lies told by former President Donald Trump about election fraud in the campaign won by Joe Biden.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month. The debate has been set for the afternoon of Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. The debate is scheduled to last an hour. The state bar, WISC-TV in Madison and WisPolitics.com are sponsoring the event. The event will be open to the public. WISC-TV will air the debate as well as livestream it at Channel3000.com. WKBT-TV in La Crosse also will televise the debate. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has accepted campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Paula Overby, a third-party candidate in Minnesota’s hotly contested 2nd Congressional District, died Wednesday, her family said. Her son, Tyler Overby, said the 68-year-old died of complications from heart valve trouble after being hospitalized for the past two weeks. Overby was a candidate for Legal Marijuana Now, which has major-party status in Minnesota. The mostly suburban seat is held by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, who faces a stiff challenge from Republican Tyler Kistner. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said while campaigning for Kistner in Apple Valley on Tuesday that the race would probably be the second-most expensive congressional contest across the country this year.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death...
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin faced criticism from Democrats on Wednesday after a newspaper reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure state contract to produce a state tourism ad featuring the governor. Richmond-based Poolhouse made the winning bid for the project and received...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators used DNA genealogy technology to identify the remains of a woman killed in Northern California 18 years ago, and sheriff’s officials are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. The identity of Shannon Vielguth, who was born in 1969, was confirmed with the DNA of a close family member, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Vielguth’s remains were found near Sacramento in March 2008. Coroner’s officials classified the death as a homicide and determined she was killed in autumn 2004, the Sacramento Bee reported. Authorities launched a genetic genealogy investigation last year, loading her DNA profile onto open-source genealogy websites.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged people from San Francisco and Portland, Oregon, to come to the “sideshow” in Reno, Police Lt. Michael Browett said. The disturbances started late Friday as several hundred cars and their occupants met in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Police tried to break up the crowds and drivers sped off, meeting up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations. Browett said Reno is just the latest city to see late-night takeovers by auto enthusiasts who ignore law enforcement efforts to stop the illegal and dangerous activity.
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Several people have been injured Wednesday after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico, authorities said. Roswell Independent School District officials said students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They said several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries, but it’s unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police said it wasn’t immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees personally and through those under his command, WECT-TV reported. Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser suspended Greene until a hearing could be held on the petition for removal.
MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — A four-vehicle crash on an Ohio interstate claimed the life of a jail inmate and injured others who were assigned to a highway litter cleanup detail, authorities said. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash on I-75 south of the exit for the University...
DENVER (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced an expansion Wednesday of a National Park Service historical site dedicated to t he massacre by U.S. troops of more than 200 Native Americans in what is now southeastern Colorado. Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency, made the announcement during a solemn ceremony at the Sand Creek Massacre National Historical Site about 170 miles (272 kilometers) southeast of Denver to honor the dead, survivors and their descendants. The move marks the latest step taken by Haaland to act on issues important to Native Americans in her role as Interior Secretary. Haaland’s “Tribal Homelands Initiative” supports fundraising to buy land and requires federal managers to seek out Indigenous knowledge about resources. Haaland’s selection to lead the federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for nearly two centuries was hailed as historic by Democrats and tribal groups who said it meant that Indigenous people — who lived in North America before the United States was created — would for the first time see a Native American lead the powerful department where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made.
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that exploded in size in drought-stricken central Nebraska has destroyed much of a youth campsite and led officials to evacuate a nearby village. The Bovee Fire was initially reported as having burned around 100 acres early Sunday in the Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest, officials said. By Sunday night, the grassland fire in the state’s Sandhills region had grown to about 15,000 acres, or around 24 square miles (62 square kilometers), according to the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands. None of the fire was contained by midday Monday, according to...
