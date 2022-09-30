Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voter rights advocates on Wednesday once again challenged Tennessee’s policy on how people convicted of felonies out of state can participate in elections. The Tennessee Supreme Court listened to the arguments stemming from the 2020 lawsuit, where the Campaign Legal Center is challenging the requirements the state places on those who have had their voting rights restored after being convicted of a felony out of state. Lower courts have previously sided with the state’s election office, but attorneys are hoping for a different outcome with Tennessee’s highest court. The campaign watchdog nonprofit is representing Ernest Falls, who was convicted of a felony in 1986 in Virginia but was granted clemency in 2020 — which restored his rights of citizenship, including the right to run for office, the right to serve on a jury and the right to vote. Shortly after, Falls attempted to register to vote in Tennessee — where he has lived for several years — but was denied. According to the lawsuit, Falls’ denial came after the state “abruptly reversed course” in 2020 and began requiring residents who had out-of-state felony convictions to meet additional rules.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO