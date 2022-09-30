Read full article on original website
Related
Report: When Tagovailoa Concussion Probe by NFLPA Could End
The probe is into Miami’s handling of concussion protocol during its Week 3 game.
NFL・
Briggs: Boo the refs? Here's why these local football officials deserve our cheers
I don’t mean to be dramatic, but with respect to Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, I believe I witnessed an even rarer bit of sports history the other night. At the big Perrysburg-Anthony Wayne football game, a penalty flag was handed out and the damndest thing happened. Know how both sides of the packed stadium responded? They rained down ... cheers.
