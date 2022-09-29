Read full article on original website
Two accused of cheating by putting weights in fish during Ohio tournament
Two Ohio men are accused of putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
MI United Way 211 operators help Ian survivors
The disaster is 1,400 miles away but operators with the United Way’s 211 system in Michigan, including those at the Grand Rapid’s call center, are helping residents in the path of Hurricane Ian get the help they need.
Mackinac Bridge Authority ending program for discontinued bridge tokens
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Monday it will stop issuing refunds for discontinued bridge tokens at the end of 2022. The tokens, formerly purchased to be used at the bridge’s tolls, were discontinued in September of 2019 due to lack of usage. Citing dwindling interest in redeeming the tokens […]
Michigan Board of Education members get quizzed on policies
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Universal school lunch programs and raising taxes for K-12 schools were two of the items on the debate docket as the four majority party Board of Education candidates were quizzed recently. If somebody offered you $1,000 as a voter, could you name the four majority party candidates running for Michigan’s […]
Michigan gas prices more than $4 a gallon, AAA reports
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, those lower gas prices were fun while they lasted. In the last week, gas prices in the Great lakes State have jumped a whopping 23 cents per gallon compared to a week ago. According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying $4.17 per gallon for regular fuel. The price is 33 […]
Planned Parenthood to open first mobile abortion clinic in Illinois
Illinois has become a haven for people in other states seeking an abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended the constitutional right to an abortion in June.
Group gathers at Michigan Capitol for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
People from all over mid-Michigan came together for the National 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?
Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
54 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported as recovery efforts continue
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida continued to rise over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced there have been 47 deaths attributed to the hurricane so far — mostly from drowning. The Associated...
