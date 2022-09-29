ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WLNS

Mackinac Bridge Authority ending program for discontinued bridge tokens

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) announced Monday it will stop issuing refunds for discontinued bridge tokens at the end of 2022. The tokens, formerly purchased to be used at the bridge's tolls, were discontinued in September of 2019 due to lack of usage. Citing dwindling interest in redeeming the tokens […]
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WLNS

Michigan Board of Education members get quizzed on policies

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Universal school lunch programs and raising taxes for K-12 schools were two of the items on the debate docket as the four majority party Board of Education candidates were quizzed recently. If somebody offered you $1,000 as a voter, could you name the four majority party candidates running for Michigan's […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan gas prices more than $4 a gallon, AAA reports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, those lower gas prices were fun while they lasted. In the last week, gas prices in the Great lakes State have jumped a whopping 23 cents per gallon compared to a week ago. According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying $4.17 per gallon for regular fuel. The price is 33 […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the used car market so hot, many damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian could end up back in circulation.
FLORIDA STATE
Dana Nessel
WLNS

54 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported as recovery efforts continue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian's rampage in Florida continued to rise over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced there have been 47 deaths attributed to the hurricane so far — mostly from drowning. The Associated...
FLORIDA STATE

