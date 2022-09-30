ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Man sentenced for running over victim’s foot in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who police said ran over the foot of another man after an argument over a minor traffic accident was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to a year in prison. Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to James Koehn, 40, of Warren, who pleaded guilty […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man shot and killed in Cleveland

A Kent man has been arrested in Cleveland in connection to a murder of a Youngstown native in September. According to police, 33-year-old Giacumo Desoto was found in the road with multiple bullet holes in his chest on Signet Avenue near East 126th Street on September, 29. Cleveland Police arrived...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#North Side#Violent Crime#Mercy Health
Cleveland.com

Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Canton police searching for suspect in double shooting

CANTON, Ohio — The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night, a news release said. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue N.W. Officers were called to a home there for a report of a shooting....
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Authorities identify fifth victim of fatal Mercer County house fire

Authorities in Mercer County have officially identified the last of the five people who died in a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township last month. According to a media release from the Pennsylvania State Police, the remains of an adult male found in the burned rubble of a home on District Road on September 16 have been identified as those of 43-year-old Brian Morris of McGaheysville, Virginia.
MERCER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy