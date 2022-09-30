Read full article on original website
atlantaonthecheap.com
FREE craft activity kits at Michael’s stores every Sunday this fall
Oct. 9 – Beaded Halloween Necklace / Keychain. Remember, you’ll need to call your preferred Michael’s location to make sure they are participating in the Sunday Makebreak activities. Briarcliff LaVista Shopping Center (Atlanta) Perimeter Place (Dunwoody) Buckhead Crossing (Atlanta) The Avenue East Cobb (Marietta) Mansell Crossing Shopping...
thecitymenus.com
Coming Soon to Bremen: A New Restaurant Inspired By An Old Stockroom
A new restaurant inspired by a part of the city’s rich textile history is coming soon to downtown Bremen. Owned by city councilman Jai Otwell, The Stockroom, located at 226 Tallapoosa Street, is in its final stages of construction and looks to open in a few weeks. Jai’s vision for the restaurant is to provide a place for the entire Bremen community to enjoy a meal in an open, warm and welcoming environment that gives the older generation a place to reminisce and the younger generation the opportunity to learn about the city’s history. “I want to make it to where the younger people come in and learn a little bit about what was here and the older people can come in, have a good time, and reminisce about what they grew up with,” Jai says.
peachtree-city.org
John Pruitt Book Talk & Signing
Join the Peachtree City Library for a book talk and signing with John Pruitt as he discusses his first novel, Tell It True. Loosely based on the murder of Lemuel Penn by Ku Klux Klansmen in 1964 and Tell It True is a story Pruitt covered as a freshman reporter. Pruitt eventually rose to top anchor at WBS-TV in Atlanta. On-site book sales available courtesy of Book Miser. This is a free drop-in event. The event will take place on the lower level of the library in the Floy Farr Room.
thewarriorwire.org
A United Atlanta: New Beltline Addition Runs Through NAHS District
For most Atlanta residents, the Beltline is a common place to visit if you want to explore the city on foot. Spanning 22 miles, it is a beautiful place to spend time outdoors with friends and family – and continues to expand throughout our urban metropolis. A new plan set for the section that runs through Buckhead and North Atlanta was recently announced, opening up walkable paths adjacent to the eleven stories. Trails will run along areas inside the school district, most notably along Peachtree Creek and over Howell Mill. Construction has arrived after years of debate on where the expansion would take place, opening up ample opportunities for Dubs to get outside before winter arrives.
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List
GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Raleigh News & Observer
Atlanta urban forest bathing: An easy way to experience tranquility in the heart of the city
As an awkward, leggy young girl, I often found solace wandering in the woods behind our house on the former Presidio Army base in San Francisco. Our backyard swooped up a hill—we used to deconstruct cardboard boxes and endlessly tromp up the hill and slide down, whooping for joy—and a few yards beyond the hillcrest was a heavily wooded area I nicknamed The Enchanted Forest.
fox5atlanta.com
More Fall weather to come Sunday morning
If you loved the weather on Saturday, FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you can expect more of it through Sunday. Here's a look at the overnight forecast into your morning.
buckhead.com
119 Le Brun Road NE
This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
No injuries in fire at Buckhead sports bar; Roswell Road still closed
Atlanta fire crews are battling a large fire at the Buckhead Saloon along Roswell Road on Monday morning.
secretatlanta.co
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
Lifeline to hold healthy pets events
LifeLine Animal Project will be holding two pet healthcare events in October to help pet owners facing economic challenges. The nonprofit will host Healthy Pets Fulton on Oct. 1 and Healthy Pets DeKalb on Oct. 29, according to a press release. Both events will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free […] The post Lifeline to hold healthy pets events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals in Atlanta (Furnished & Modern!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Atlanta is a city of festivals from music to arts and food. Full of downtown attractions for all ages and home to legendary Centennial Olympic Park. Whether a romantic getaway, family vacation, girl’s trip, or staycation add a little fun to your time in the Big Peach by staying in a treehouse.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated Women
Photo courtesy of EPI Media Group/Elyse WhisbyEPI Media Group. The beauty industry is currently valued at $532 billion dollars and although Atlanta seems to be one the largest cities overwhelmed with estheticians, Elyse Whisby is no stranger to taking the right steps to obtain financial success. Elyse Whisby, a certified esthetician and owner of Ascension by Elyse Spa and Training Institute located in Jonesboro, GA, is on a mission to further heighten accessibility to local wellness services and training for metro Atlanta residents.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Board of education passes ‘divisive concepts’ policy for DeKalb County School District
Members of the DeKalb County Board of Education expressed their “reluctance and discomfort” with passing a new policy now required by law for all school districts in Georgia. The Sept. 21 meeting was not the first time DeKalb County Board of Education (BOE) members discussed House Bill (HB)...
The Citizen Online
Restroom wall gun threat disrupts Starr’s Mill High School
All is well at Starr’s Mill High School today, Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said Monday. There’s “an additional law enforcement presence” on the sprawling campus just south of Peachtree City “as a precaution,” Babb said. Classes at Starr’s Mill began with an undertone...
Powder Springs downtown redevelopment continues with new residential community
The latest step of Powder Springs’ revitalization efforts is underway with this week’s groundbreaking ceremony for a mul...
fox5atlanta.com
Pets of the Day from the Atlanta Humane Society
Mac and Cheese are a pair of 5-year-old German shepherd-Labrador mixes who want to find a home together. If you want to adopt this playful loving pair, reach out to the Atlanta Humane Society.
