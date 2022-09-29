Read full article on original website
Mossback's Northwest: The time capsule in Seattle's Panama Hotel
The corner of South Main Street and Sixth Avenue South in the Chinatown-International District is an epicenter of Seattle history. It’s also famous for its portrayal in Jamie Ford’s bestselling novel Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet, which captures life in Nihonmachi, also called Japantown. The...
Mossback's Northwest: A glance ahead at Season 6
It’s time for a new chapter of “As the Moss Grows,” an update on the new season of the Mossback’s Northwest video and podcast series. Season 6 will debut on KCTS 9 at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will be posted on Crosscut.com the next day (Friday, Sept. 30th) — a pattern that will continue for each episode over the following seven weeks.
Hay Fever: What rising costs mean for horses and WA agriculture
When Dee Tomson began boarding horses in the early 1980s, she paid around $35 a ton for hay. That included loading the hay in the barn with a rack and draft horses. “And now hay is anywhere from $200 to $400 a ton. And then you have to pay for somebody to put it in the barn,” she said.
ArtSEA: Nine fall arts events to see right now
This week, Brangien and Margo are highlighting a few weekend recommendations from our Fall Arts Preview. How do David Lynch, cowboy hats, minimalism, pumping electro beats and songs sung in Cherokee and Muscogee (Creek) fit together? At On the Boards, RADIO III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ Ꮶ (Sept. 22-24), a dance and music performance choreographed and performed by Oklahoma-based Elisa Harkins (who is Cherokee Muscogee, and composed the show’s music) and Canadian artists Hanako Hoshimi-Caines and Zoë Poluch, makes the connection. The artists describe the show as an “Indigenous futuristic concert and a beautifully uncomfortable dance performance” that aims to blend “popular dance with elitist trained dance,” per Hoshimi-Caines, and travel between worlds to create a new language of movement.
After 40 years at Seattle Center, Crosscut will move across town
For nearly four decades, Seattle’s public TV station has broadcast, streamed and published beneath the iconic Space Needle. But with its 40-year lease at Seattle Center expiring in 2024, Cascade Public Media, including KCTS9 and Crosscut, is getting ready to move to First Hill. The leadership behind the public-media...
The complicated process of recycling batteries in Washington state
At first glance, you might think Phil Currie is holding the world’s least appetizing bar of chocolate. But the damaged computer battery — glossy, dark and segmented into bulging squares within a large Ziploc — presents a much bigger health risk than a Hershey’s. “We can’t...
Nicholas Japaul Bernard harmonizes reality and role in ‘Choir Boy’
Sometimes an actor and a role just click. Take, for instance, actor Nicholas Japaul Bernard and Pharus, the lead character in Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s rousing Tony Award-nominated play with music, Choir Boy. In the opening scene, the teenaged Pharus leads the a cappella chorus of an elite Black male...
How will Seattle Public Schools pay for the new teacher contract?
Seattle Public Schools will need to close a nearly $190 million budget gap over the next few years to pay for its new three-year agreement with its educators’ union. The Seattle Public School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the contract that was ratified by the Seattle Education Association last week. Now they just need to figure out where to get the money.
What local leaders think of Seattle police chief nominee Adrian Diaz
If the Seattle City Council confirms Adrian Diaz as the next chief of police, he will assume leadership in a city still divided on police reform, two years after the murder of George Floyd. In some corners, there’s been a backlash to the 2020 protests and talk of reform, drawing...
What questions do you have about Seattle's housing market?
Crosscut’s series on housing this week began, as most stories do, with a couple of questions tossed around the newsroom. We were in our regular news team meeting a few months back, chatting about some fresh articles on Seattle’s absurd housing market. Just about everybody knows at this...
ArtSEA: Seattle’s new Arte Noir shines a light on Black creators
One week and one day before the grand opening of Arte Noir, the promise of the new Central District space was held in a smattering of sticky notes. When I visited, the yellow and mint-green paper squares were posted all over the empty walls, counters and shelves — even wrapped around sets of keys.
Made There: Chef Tad Mitsui finds harmony and home at Heyday Farm
Chef Tad Mitsui pulls a carrot from the ground and brushes the dirt from the orange spear. He lifts the root to his mouth and takes a crunchy bite. Looking across the sunny expanse of Heyday Farm on the south end of Bainbridge Island, a smile stretches across his face.
Seattle arts events are back, but audiences are hesitant
Nerves. Excitement. Buzz. For the arts sector, fall is “back to school” season, a time to reconvene, put your best foot forward and reveal all the new shows (and maybe some new outfits, too). But this year the anticipation is mixed with feelings of worry: Are audiences ready to come roaring back?
When a Nazi spy came to Seattle
In the early days of July 1938, a pair of visitors from Germany arrived in Seattle, where they were entertained by local members of the German American community. The two Berliners — Georg Herbert Mehlhorn, a doctor of law in his mid-30s, and his sidekick, Werner Heydenreuter, a tall, blond, 27-year-old athletic trainer — were supposedly on their way to Alaska to hunt after having crisscrossed North America. Starting in New York City in the fall of 1937, they’d logged over 28,000 miles, much of it by car, in a nearly yearlong journey to Cuba, Mexico, Canada, and all across the United States.
How some low-income buyers can afford a home in pricey Seattle
Shavon Jones’s housing story has a happy ending. The mother of five owns her home in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. She has an easy commute to her job at a homeless-services nonprofit. Her kids have a short trip to school in the morning. She has, in her words, a sense of peace that comes from knowing it’s her family’s own home and nobody can take it from them.
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
Tips on buying a home in Seattle, even if you're not rich
With rising mortgage rates and sky-high prices, competition for housing in the Seattle area has cooled in recent weeks. That means that you don’t have to have an all-cash offer way above asking price with no contingencies in order to compete. But it also doesn’t mean home ownership is suddenly affordable again in one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country.
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
Four rising Seattle artists to watch
Ana María Campoy in the Black Box theater on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Campoy is directing “In the Time of the Butterflies,” a play by Caridad Svich based on the novel by Julia Alvarez. (Amanda Snyder/Crosscut) The Theater Director: Ana María Campoy. Campoy, who is Mexican...
Podcast | How Pioneer Square was almost wiped off the map
In the mid-1960s, Seattle wasn’t known for historic preservation. Many believed that in a city so young and so forward-looking — that had progressed from log cabins to the Space Age in its 100 years — there was nothing historic worth saving. Indigenous history was largely ignored, obliterated or acknowledged in “totem poles” that did not reflect cultures of the region's Coast Salish tribes.
