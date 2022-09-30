Read full article on original website
New drug could be ‘gamechanger’ for chronic cough sufferers
Lung doctor says Gefapixant could be first new treatment for condition to be approved in UK for more than 50 years
The bond market is starting to worry Wall Street
CNN — Persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve's tightening policy and record-breaking US debt have wreaked havoc on US Treasuries this year. Now, economists are noting a fundamental and worrisome imbalance in the bond market. There are trillions of dollars worth of bonds for sale, they say, but a growing scarcity of buyers. If this trend persists, it could lead to credit problems and inhibit the US government's ability to fund itself. That's particularly concerning after America's national debt climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time on Monday.
Stocks slide Wednesday following huge two-day surge
CNN — So much for that October market rally?. Stocks pulled back Wednesday as a fresh batch of economic data revealed continued strength in the job market and America's services sector. That's led to new worries that the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes, meant to curb inflation, will eventually lead to a recession.
Here's who made Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business list for 2022
CNN — The competition to be listed among Fortune's Most Powerful Women has gotten a little stiffer this year. In recognition of just how global business has become, Fortune decided to merge its domestic and international lists of top corporate women leaders. Still, in some ways, this year's top...
The number of US job openings fell by more than 1 million in August
CNN — The tight US labor market started to show signs of loosening in August. The number of job openings dropped to 10.1 million from 11.2 million in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the lowest total since June 2021. The latest...
A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes
CNN — The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession. What's happening:...
America's national debt has now surpassed $31 trillion
CNN — America's national debt has climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time, a milestone that comes at a time of historically high inflation, rising interest rates and growing economic uncertainty. The nation's total public debt outstanding closed at $31.1 trillion on Monday, according to Treasury Department...
CEOs are preparing for a recession, and they don't think it will be short
CNN — Major CEOs aren't buying the notion that the US economy could have a soft landing following a series of historically large interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation. According to a survey of 400 leaders of large US companies by consulting firm KPMG, a...
South Korean internet firm to acquire Poshmark for $1.2 billion
CNN — South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring leading online resale platform Poshmark for $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday. Under the terms of the deal, Naver is paying $17.90 a share in an all-cash deal. Poshmark shares rose 14% in after-hours trading on the news. Naver, which...
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
CNN — For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation. Liquid Death raised a fresh funding round Monday, bringing its valuation to $700 million. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has had explosive growth thanks in part of because of its loyal fans, subversive marketing and unique packaging that its latest investor thinks it might be the "fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage of all time."
Asian economies are in trouble but a 1997-style crisis is unlikely
CNN — A quarter of a century ago, a major financial crisis ripped through Asia, shaking its economies to the core. Now, the ghost of 1997 is haunting the region again. Currencies and stock markets in Asia's biggest economies have plunged to lows not seen in decades, as a mighty US dollar, rapid interest rate increase by the US Federal Reserve and a slowdown in China spark capital outflows from the region.
New Brazilian Congress not likely to address climate
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil has a major role to play in addressing climate change as home to the world's largest rainforest, but after Sunday's election, the subject is less likely to come up than ever. In the country's lower house of Congress, the Liberal Party of President Jair...
Wall Street's rally runs out of gas, leaving indexes lower
Stocks ended slightly lower on Wall Street as a gangbuster two-day rally ran out of gas
