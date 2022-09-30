CNN — Persistently high inflation, the Federal Reserve's tightening policy and record-breaking US debt have wreaked havoc on US Treasuries this year. Now, economists are noting a fundamental and worrisome imbalance in the bond market. There are trillions of dollars worth of bonds for sale, they say, but a growing scarcity of buyers. If this trend persists, it could lead to credit problems and inhibit the US government's ability to fund itself. That's particularly concerning after America's national debt climbed north of $31 trillion for the first time on Monday.

