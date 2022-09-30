Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home RunTerry MansfieldBronx, NY
Where To Get Good Bagels in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
New York Plans to Relocate 'Tent City' Due to Flooding Concernsjustpene50New York City, NY
Join In On All The Fun and Festive Activities in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
newcanaanite.com
Town Hires Former ‘New Canaan Advertiser’ Editor as Full-Time Grant Writer
The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of hiring a former local news editor to fill the new full-time town position of grant writer. Greg Reilly had worked from 2013 to 2018 as a reporter and editor with two newspapers owned by Hearst Connecticut Media/HAN Network, including the New Canaan Advertiser.
Gun owners, rights groups challenge Connecticut firearms ban
Citing a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year, gun rights groups and firearms owners have launched another attempt to overturn Connecticut's ban on certain semiautomatic rifles that was enacted in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for Tobys Lane
The New Canaan Building Department on Sept. 21 received an application to build a 7,395-square-foot home on Tobys Lane. The six-bedroom home planned for 49 Tobys Lane will include five full bathrooms, two half-baths, four fireplaces and a three-bay garage, according to the building permit application. It will cost about...
newcanaanite.com
Legal Notice
Structure located at 152 Wahackme Road, New Canaan, CT 06840. Contact: Wayne Burritt, 78 Cross Highway, Redding, CT 06896. Chapter 12A-5 New Canaan Demolition Ordinance Procedure.
newcanaanite.com
Town Approves $46,000 Contract To Replace Part of Maple Street Sidewalk Opposite Library
Town officials on Tuesday approved an approximately $46,000 contract with a Stratford-based company to replace parts of a sidewalk on Maple Street across from New Canaan Library. The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously in favor of the $45,908 contract with Dalling Construction. Some of the sidewalks on Maple Street between...
newcanaanite.com
‘There Are a Lot of Questions’: Selectman Williams Pushes Back on West School Cell Tower Plan
Though New Canaan’s highest-elected official has charted a course for approving a cell tower behind West School, it’s unclear whether his colleagues on the Board of Selectmen will approve a lease to make the new infrastructure possible. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan at the Board’s Sept. 6 meeting called...
newcanaanite.com
Coffee’s on for Thursday
Join fellow residents, business owners and NewCanaanite.com editor Michael Dinan for the monthly Community Coffee, to be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Art Gallery on the main floor of New Canaan Library. (Please use the entrance overlooking Main and Cherry Streets, pictured below.) The free,...
newcanaanite.com
New Canaan Man, 43, Charged with Assault and Risk of Injury
Police last week arrested a 43-year-old Millport Avenue man and charged him with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a child. At about 10:06 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an apartment complex on a report of the man fighting with another person, police said.
newcanaanite.com
Man, 22, Charged with Criminal Trespass at NCHS Football Game
Police on Friday night arrested a 22-year-old Gerdes Road man and charged him with first-degree criminal trespass. At about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were dispatched to New Canaan High School on a report of the man being on school grounds in violation of a request by school officials, police said.
