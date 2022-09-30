ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newcanaanite.com

Town Hires Former ‘New Canaan Advertiser’ Editor as Full-Time Grant Writer

The Board of Selectmen on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of hiring a former local news editor to fill the new full-time town position of grant writer. Greg Reilly had worked from 2013 to 2018 as a reporter and editor with two newspapers owned by Hearst Connecticut Media/HAN Network, including the New Canaan Advertiser.
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for Tobys Lane

The New Canaan Building Department on Sept. 21 received an application to build a 7,395-square-foot home on Tobys Lane. The six-bedroom home planned for 49 Tobys Lane will include five full bathrooms, two half-baths, four fireplaces and a three-bay garage, according to the building permit application. It will cost about...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Legal Notice

Structure located at 152 Wahackme Road, New Canaan, CT 06840. Contact: Wayne Burritt, 78 Cross Highway, Redding, CT 06896. Chapter 12A-5 New Canaan Demolition Ordinance Procedure.
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
New Canaan, CT
Government
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Canaan, CT
Elections
State
Connecticut State
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
newcanaanite.com

Coffee’s on for Thursday

Join fellow residents, business owners and NewCanaanite.com editor Michael Dinan for the monthly Community Coffee, to be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Art Gallery on the main floor of New Canaan Library. (Please use the entrance overlooking Main and Cherry Streets, pictured below.) The free,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Man, 43, Charged with Assault and Risk of Injury

Police last week arrested a 43-year-old Millport Avenue man and charged him with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a child. At about 10:06 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of an apartment complex on a report of the man fighting with another person, police said.
NEW CANAAN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Jim Himes
newcanaanite.com

Man, 22, Charged with Criminal Trespass at NCHS Football Game

Police on Friday night arrested a 22-year-old Gerdes Road man and charged him with first-degree criminal trespass. At about 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, officers were dispatched to New Canaan High School on a report of the man being on school grounds in violation of a request by school officials, police said.
NEW CANAAN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy