Mayor Prince should be focusing on putting his priority in the community helping our children get a better education. Having programs for our youth to participate in getting them out of the house being productive in the community. LEO getting out if their cars getting know the people in the city their patrolling. Not just talking about a change but becoming one. LEO should be enforcing the laws not letting things pass. We the people are part of the change you want your city to look better stop put trash on the streets. Stop pointing fingers and do something yourselves. It's not the city that make it bad. It is the people.
Because that’s what the city needs to spruce it up, not fixing pot holes or knocking down abandoned homes. 🙄
Looking good but Gary need more help than that like fits these streets light so people stop running through them mr mayor
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Comments / 10