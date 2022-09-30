ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Comments / 10

Ericka L Dorsey
5d ago

Mayor Prince should be focusing on putting his priority in the community helping our children get a better education. Having programs for our youth to participate in getting them out of the house being productive in the community. LEO getting out if their cars getting know the people in the city their patrolling. Not just talking about a change but becoming one. LEO should be enforcing the laws not letting things pass. We the people are part of the change you want your city to look better stop put trash on the streets. Stop pointing fingers and do something yourselves. It's not the city that make it bad. It is the people.

Reply
5
Janet Woo
5d ago

Because that’s what the city needs to spruce it up, not fixing pot holes or knocking down abandoned homes. 🙄

Reply
4
Doreen Watts White
5d ago

Looking good but Gary need more help than that like fits these streets light so people stop running through them mr mayor

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bhhschicago.com

737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107

Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

South Shore Line to run extra service for Chicago Marathon

The South Shore Line will run extra service Sunday for the Chicago Marathon. A westbound bus will leave Michigan City Carroll Avenue at 4:20 a.m. and make most regular stops to Gary Metro Center. From there, a train will continue the trip to Millennium Station, arriving at 6:04 a.m. An eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 2:35 p.m., stop at Van Buren, then make all stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center, with a bus the rest of the way to Michigan city.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

La Porte marks opening of $35M mixed-use development

Two years after breaking ground, Indianapolis-based Flaherty & Collins Properties is ready to mark the opening of The Banks, a $35 million mixed-use development near Clear Lake in La Porte. The 194-unit apartment complex includes 5,000-square-feet of retail space at the NewPorte Landing development site. A ribbon cutting ceremony is...
LA PORTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Gary, IN
Traffic
Gary, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
WGN News

Harvey apartment fire injures 4, displaces tenants

HARVEY, Ill. — Emergency personnel were called to an apartment fire that left four people injured and tenants displaced in a southern suburb Saturday evening. Harvey firefighters and police were called to an apartment building on fire near the intersection of East 154th Street and Broadway Avenue around 5 p.m. According to Harvey Deputy Fire […]
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gary officials: 4 recent murders do not appear to be random

GARY, Ind. - The City of Gary is assuring the public about safety on Tuesday. This past week, the city had three fatal shootings in less than two hours, two of which involved teenagers. During a Tuesday morning press conference, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said police are looking into what...
GARY, IN
laportecounty.life

Four Winds Casinos Announces October Promotions

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting promotions during the month of October featuring a chance to win one of three 2022 Honda SUVs including a Passport, Pilot and CR-V on Saturday, October 15! Guests also have a chance to win Instant Credit and up to $100,000 in Cash on Friday, October 21!
DOWAGIAC, MI
fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs

The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December 2022. Water shutoffs and late fees have been paused since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs, such as extensions and payment plans, are available through South Bend Municipal Utilities in addition to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosswalks#Decorative#Broadway#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Gary Metro Center
bhhschicago.com

12525 S McVickers Avenue

NICE 4 BEDROOM HOME ON TREE SHADED LOT. NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN UPSTAIRS BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM. NEWLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT. NEW APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. CREDIT SCORE OF AT LEAST 65O.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
hometownnewsnow.com

Cause of House Fire Ruled Electrical

(La Porte County, IN) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a house outside La Porte remains under investigation. Scipio Township Fire Chief Eric Fenstermaker said the fire started in the attached garage and was electrical in nature. However, investigators have not yet determined exactly where the fire started...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

City of Crown Point throws 14th Oktoberfest

Today the City of Crown Point kicked off the fall season with the 14th Oktoberfest. The fest was a great way to get people outside and enjoy a beautiful early Autumn day. Taking place at Bulldog park, Oktoberfest featured live music, local food vendors, a beer garden, activities for kids, a bean bag tournament, an applesauce eating contest, a pumpkin pie eating contest, and more. Bulldog Park was lined with people and vendors all looking to start their fall off right.
CROWN POINT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy