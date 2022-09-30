The South Shore Line will run extra service Sunday for the Chicago Marathon. A westbound bus will leave Michigan City Carroll Avenue at 4:20 a.m. and make most regular stops to Gary Metro Center. From there, a train will continue the trip to Millennium Station, arriving at 6:04 a.m. An eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 2:35 p.m., stop at Van Buren, then make all stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center, with a bus the rest of the way to Michigan city.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO