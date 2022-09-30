ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

5 people found dead after a shooting in Texas, suspect in custody

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaTzE_0iFvbdY300

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were found shot to death in a Central Texas neighborhood on Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in McGregor, Texas.

McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN that an armed man shot at police when they arrived at the scene. The officers fired back and eventually the suspect was taken into custody. It wasn’t clear if the suspect was shot or not.

According to KCEN, Hering confirmed that five people were killed and investigators are working on notifying the next of kin.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Howard told KCEN that the Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting aspect of the case. KCEN was also told by Hering that the Texas Rangers are assisting with the shooting incident.

Troy Independent School on Facebook announced after the incident that all middle school, freshman and junior varsity football games are canceled Thursday evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved,” said TISD.

The AP reported that McGregor Independent School District officials also released a statement that they are sending counselors to multiple campuses. They have also canceled after-school activities.

The AP said that no motive, relationships or any further information has been released. TDPS is not releasing the identities of those killed until after the relatives have been notified. The investigation is open and ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with firing shots at a Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence. Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Mcgregor, TX
fox7austin.com

Motorcycle crash with deer leaves man dead, woman injured

ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead and another injured after a motorcycle crash with a deer in Williamson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they received a call about the crash just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 2 on RM 1431 at Vista Hills Boulevard between Round Rock and Cedar Park.
News Channel 25

Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS

BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Texas#Football Games#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#Kcen#The Texas Rangers#Tisd#Ap#Tdps#Cox Media Group
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
BELLMEAD, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged in theft of $164,000 in brass from employer

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 38-year-old Waco man is being held in the McLennan County Jail, and is charged with taking $164,000 worth of brass fittings from his employer and trying to sell them at a local metal recycling facility. Glenn Donte Giddings was charged with theft over $150,000.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for missing 17-year-old girl

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tynthia Dixon. She is about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 215 pounds. The teenager was last seen in the area of S. General Bruce and Charter Oaks. If you have information on her whereabouts, please call...
TEMPLE, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
128K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy