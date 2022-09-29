ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black

Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA
NBC Sports

5 questions as Flyers shape roster, prepare for start of Tortorella era

There's one more tune-up and a week of practice before the real thing begins for John Tortorella and company. The Flyers' new head coach did not implement system work early on in training camp. His primary focus was conditioning, work ethic and familiarizing himself with 60-plus healthy players. The Flyers' roster is down to around the high-30s, excluding players with any type of injury that isn't considered a day-to-day issue. With a noteworthy big club group, the Flyers started to introduce system work on the ice last Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Basketball Star Brittney Griner

The ex-wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's currently in prison in Russia, continues to hope for the best for her ex-partner. Griner, who's currently married to her wife, Cherelle, was previously married to one of her teammates. The WNBA star was married to Glory Johnson, who she met playing...
NBA
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Lakers reportedly "seriously considered" a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp. Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning. "The Lakers 'seriously considered' sending Russell Westbrook and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Watch: Player Appears To Flirt With Cheerleader During Game

Sometimes during the course of a football game, you have to make sure you stop and have some fun. Life is good right now for the Kansas State Wildcats. They're 4-1 and ranked in the top 25 and just took down Texas Tech 37-28. During the game, KSU defensive back...
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
markerzone.com

DE HAAN RESPONDS TO OWN THREE-YEAR-OLD TWEET PASSING ON DEAL WITH CAROLINA

It seems Calvin de Haan wanted to make sure there were no hard feelings after an old tweet from September of 2019. In the initial three-year-old exchange, a podcast host asks the Carolina Hurricanes to sign de Haan to a new deal after he played with them in the previous season. de Haan's response at the time was simply "I'll pass".
CHARLOTTE, NC
markerzone.com

FULL WAIVERS LIST FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST

Saturday marked the third day of waivers in the National Hockey League and it was a busy one, once again as teams across the league prepare their rosters for the start of the 2022-23 season. A total of 15 players were placed on waivers on Saturday (October 1st). All players...
NHL
markerzone.com

SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT

The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

SENATORS RECEIVE AWFUL NEWS IN NET, CLAIM GOALIE OFF WAIVERS

According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, Senators' goalie Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, a huge blow to Ottawa's goaltending. Darren Dreger believes Talbot suffered a fractured rib at practice but played through it all week. Dreger says the goalie could miss as little as four weeks, but it sounds like Talbot will miss the start of Ottawa's season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy