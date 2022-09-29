Read full article on original website
MITCH MARNER NOT HAPPY AFTER EMBELLISHMENT PENALTY (VIDEO)
Mitch Marner gave the referee an earful tonight after being called for embellishment. Up 3-0 to Montreal halfway through the third, Marner was given the lightest of taps from Canadiens' defenseman Mike Matheson and...yeah. I'm not going to rip apart Mitch Marner here. He did try to sell that and...
ZACK MACEWEN THROWS DOWN AFTER CROSS-CHECKING NICK FOLIGNO (VIDEO)
Zack MacEwan is going to be a menace in '22-23 under new head coach John Tortorella. MacEwan and fellow enforcer Nic Deslauriers will be the NHL's bash-brothers for the upcoming season, and the Flyers are going to field a very physical team. MacEwan gave Nick Foligno a cross-check to the...
DARRYL SUTTER GIVES RIDICULOUSLY HIGH PRAISE TO HUBERDEAU
The Calgary Flames went out and acquired Jonathan Huberdeau in the Matthew Tkachuk trade, and it seems that head coach Darryl Sutter is more than happy with the acquisition. He gave him high praise on Monday speaking to media. "Jonathan Huberdeau is probably the best passer that this team has...
LOOKING AT THE POTENTIAL MILESTONES THAT COULD BE REACHED IN 2022-23
It could be a big year in the National Hockey League when it comes to milestones as several players are close to key achievements in multiple different categories heading into the 2022-23 season. Let's take a look at some of the players in the following five categories: Games Played, Goals,...
MARTIN ST. LOUIS EXPLAINS WHY JAKE ALLEN'S CONTRACT IS SO IMPORTANT TO MONTREAL'S REBUILD
There's no question that the Montreal Canadiens are in rebuild mode at the moment. For the team to even compete for a playoff spot in 2022-23 would be surprising, and certainly an overachievement if it happened. Habs Vice President Jeff Gorton, GM Kent Hughes, and head coach Martin St. Louis are aware of that, and St. Louis has explained to reporters why he believes the recent extension for goaltender Jake Allen is not just important for the team, but somewhat of a sacrifice for Allen himself.
DUCKS SIGN DEFENCEMAN NATHAN BEAULIEU AFTER JOINING TEAM ON PTO
The Anaheim Ducks announced on Saturday afternoon that they've agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with defenceman Nathan Beaulieu. According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, the contract is worth $850,000. Beaulieu, 29, became an unrestricted free agent this summer and opted to sign a professional try-out contract...
SENATORS RECEIVE AWFUL NEWS IN NET, CLAIM GOALIE OFF WAIVERS
According to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun, Senators' goalie Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, a huge blow to Ottawa's goaltending. Darren Dreger believes Talbot suffered a fractured rib at practice but played through it all week. Dreger says the goalie could miss as little as four weeks, but it sounds like Talbot will miss the start of Ottawa's season.
BOSTON BRUINS LOSE ANOTHER KEY PLAYER TO INJURY
Boston Bruins head coach announced today that forward Taylor Hall is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. A devastating blow for a team counting on depth scoring in the absence of star players. Currently on the Bruins' injured list:. - Brad Marchand. - Charlie McAvoy. - Matt Grzelyck. - Taylor Hall.
PENGUINS' BRYAN RUST RESPONDS TO HILARIOUS DM FROM FAN WHO DRAFTED HIM IN FANTASY
It is October 1, which means hockey season is officially upon us. The real 'most wonderful time of the year,' all of our favorite teams are making final cuts to their rosters, we are getting the first taste of what our favorite stars have worked on all summer, and most importantly: we are drafting our fantasy hockey teams.
RAY FERRARO CLARIFIES CANADIENS' GM'S COMMENTS ON JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY
It seems a lot of people have the wrong idea on comments Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes made on number one draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky. So much so, that former NHLer and broadcaster Ray Ferraro has felt the need to clarify those comments. A story that circulated earlier this this...
BRUINS' KINKAID INJURED BY SLAPSHOT, DEPARTS MATCH EARLY (VIDEO)
Keith Kinkaid was playing a very solid game against the club with whom he started his career, when he fell to injury and was taken out of the game. A one-time from Devils' defenseman John Marino and/or a collision with forward Nate Bastian left Kinkaid down for the count, visibly not right after the fact.
PENGUINS LOSE FORWARD TO WAIVERS, AT RISK OF LOSING A DEFENDER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has claimed 26-year old, Czech forward Radim Zohorna off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Zohorna has spent the last two years in the Penguins' organization after playing eight seasons in the Czech Lliga. In 51 AHL games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Zohorna has scored 32 points.
FULL WAIVERS LIST FOR SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST
Saturday marked the third day of waivers in the National Hockey League and it was a busy one, once again as teams across the league prepare their rosters for the start of the 2022-23 season. A total of 15 players were placed on waivers on Saturday (October 1st). All players...
CANADIENS SIGN GOALTENDER JAKE ALLEN TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Saturday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension worth $7.7 million ($3.85 million AAV) with goaltender Jake Allen. His extension will see him earn $4.4 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus in 2023-24 and $3.3 million, including a $1 million signing bonus, in 2024-25. It also includes a limited no-trade clause in both years of the deal.
PTO SONNY MILANO ALREADY GETTING BURIED IN THE FLAMES' LINEUP
In today's arguably least shocking news, Darryl Sutter is burying Sonny Milano in the lineup for tonight's preseason match against Seattle. Milano is slated to skate alongside Adam Ruzicka and Brett Ritchie on the Flames' fourth line:. That is hardly a suitable position for Milano given his skillset. Perhaps this...
IT APPEARS HOCKEY LEGEND JAROMIR JAGR HAS FINALLY CALLED IT A CAREER
After more than three decades playing professional hockey, it appears Jaromir Jagr is finally hanging up the skates. In a recent interview in his home country of the Czech Republic, the 50-year-old said he is currently not playing and hasn't this season. He's been with the Kladno Knights, the Czech league team he owns, for every game helping with coaching and other things. However, Jagr said he actually feels no draw to lace up the skates right now.
BLACKHAWKS LOSE BORIS KATCHOUK FOR START OF SEASON
The Blackhawks announced today that forward Boris Katchouk will miss the next 4-6 weeks with a high ankle sprain:. Katchouk, 24, was a 2016 second round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning and was acquired by the Blackhawks in the Branden Hagel trade. In 59 games, Katchouk has 7 points....
DEVILS RELEASE FORMER 4TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
After signing a professional try-out contract with the New Jersey Devils last month, 2007 4th overall pick Thomas Hickey has been released according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Hickey, 33, became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending parts of the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders. With no contract offers coming in, Hickey had to settle for a PTO.
CANADIENS GET TRIO OF PLAYERS BACK FROM INJURY FOR MONDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO, SUZUKI RETURNS TUESDAY
The Montreal Canadiens skated on Monday morning ahead of their game at the Bell Centre against the Toronto Maple Leafs. As training camp winds down, each pre-season game roster will look more and more like the opening night lineup and that will be the case with the Canadiens on Monday as they get a trio of players back from injury.
OILERS' TOP PROSPECT MAKES BRILLIANT ONE-TOUCH PLAY, STRONG SHOWING IN PRESEASON SO FAR
Dylan Holloway -- selected 14th overall by Edmonton in 2020 -- is one of the Oilers' top prospects and a critical component of their future. His development could make or break the team's future, and he made one play tonight that showed some true brilliance. Off of a one-touch pass,...
