Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Sony has acquired the rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs' Tarzan
Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie: the 2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan. One of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific.
digitalspy.com
Blonde author defends Ana De Armas Netflix movie
Note: The following article contains discussion of themes including suicide that some readers may find upsetting. Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has defended Andrew Dominik's controversial Netflix adaptation of the same name, calling the film "a brilliant work of cinematic art". Responding to a series of tweets, Oates acknowledged that...
digitalspy.com
Once Upon a Time star joins Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez
Once Upon a Time's Lana Parrilla has joined the cast of Atlas, a Netflix drama about an intelligence analyst who must fight for survival on an alien planet whilst wearing a mech suit. Deadline reports that the actress, who played Evil Queen Regina Mills in the Disney princess-themed show, has...
digitalspy.com
Wakanda Forever trailer reveals full look at new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released an extended trailer (below), giving fans a better look at the new character donning the black suit. Last year, it was announced that Marvel wouldn't recast the role of T'Challa. Black Panther's titular hero was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
Your top 10 WORST horror movie remakes
Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?. Just in time for Halloween, horror is sadly probably the genre that have the worst ratio of bad remakes. What are your top ten worst?
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
digitalspy.com
Black Adam producer reveals Doctor Strange 2 similarity in DC movie
Black Adam takes its cues from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in one particular way. Introducing Dwayne Johnson's god-like antihero Black Adam to the Worlds of DC – a playground for Henry Cavill's Superman, Ben Affleck's Batman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa's Aquaman – the upcoming blockbuster sets him on a collision course with the never-before-seen Justice Society.
digitalspy.com
Hocus Pocus' Kathy Najimy explains Mary Sanderson inconsistency in sequel
Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy has explained the reason behind an inconsistency in her character Mary Sanderson's lopsided smile. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress revealed that she moved the character's unique quirk to the other side of her face as it was too difficult for her to hold on the right side of her face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
digitalspy.com
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shares new season 3 update
Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she's open to the idea of a third season of Big Little Lies and that she's still in touch with her former co-stars. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, alongside producer Lauren Neustadter, Witherspoon discussed the prospect of reprising her role in the hit HBO series, saying: "There is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again."
digitalspy.com
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor lands next lead role
How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor has landed his next project — the Michael Shannon-produced movie All Happy Families. The comedy-drama movie follows the Landry family dealing with news about their son's behaviour and struggling to find a way to move forward amidst the comical family dysfunction.
digitalspy.com
Week 3 (Movie Week) dance predictions/reveals 2022
Note: please do not spoil by omission if you already know who’s been eliminated. Hamza and Jowita are doing something from Jurassic Park (I’ve not watched it so I don’t know any songs/dances that would fit) Hamza & Jowita - ? (Jurassic Park themed) (results show) Kym...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Who misses the days of film strands on TV like Moviedrome
It was quite good to get an introduction to a film with some information on it's making. For example on Moviedrome Alex Cox before a showing of Excalibur told us that it was borne out of an early attempt by John Boorman to bring Lord of the Rings to the big screen. Is there any spare for such programmes now.
digitalspy.com
First look at Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie as release date confirmed
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie Falling For Christmas has an official release date – and there's not long to wait. Falling for Christmas, which stars Chord Overstreet opposite Lohan, will release on the streaming service on November 10. The movie follows Lohan as a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who suffers a skiing accident and wakes up with complete amnesia.
digitalspy.com
Halloween Ends director defends Kills following negative response
Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green has defended Halloween Kills after receiving a negative response for the film. In an interview with SFX Magazine as a part of their Halloween Horror Special, the director stood by his movie and reiterated that it was exactly the kind of movie he had set out to make.
digitalspy.com
Pierce Brosnan doesn't care who the new James Bond will be
Former James Bond Pierce Brosnan has said that he isn't fussed about who plays the next 007. Brosnan starred in four Bond movies before being replaced by Daniel Craig, who went on to make five Bond movies, ending with last year's No Time to Die. Craig has now hung up the tux and gun, while the search for the next Bond goes on.
digitalspy.com
Which returns have been the biggest flops in EastEnders history?
Peter Beale (2020 - 2022) - Honestly what was the point? I’m not even Lauren’s biggest fan but without her, it was pointless. Liam Butcher (2021) - It might be an unpopular opinion but I rate it worse than Peter’s. Lola Pearce (2019 - Present) - Clearly...
digitalspy.com
Corrie 03/10/22: Wet Floor
Episode Preference? We know ITV will NOT cut the number of episodes down!. I'd prefer 6 x 30 minute episodes (over 3 days) I'd prefer an Emmerdale style schedule (4 x 30 minute episodes + 1 x 60 minutes) Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve...
digitalspy.com
Ellie Simmonds ❤️
Am I the on,y one who got teary throughout her beautiful performance last night! She did good last week but last night it was the most fabulous routine and Nikita did a great job!. Posts: 26,622. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 02/10/22 - 13:05 #2. She performed really well last night,...
digitalspy.com
Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread
As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
Comments / 0