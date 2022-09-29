Read full article on original website
Emmerdale character to be killed off in Storm week after star quit
Isobel Steele has quit her role as Liv and will be killed of in the 50th Anniversary episodes according to The Sun. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/19984201/emmerdale-star-quits-soap/. I just hope they do it well. This is going to be a shocking death though, For the 50th I imagined they would just kill off characters...
Worst castings in soap history
Sorry. But i have still not got over them choosing the wrong actress to play Michelle Fowler when the character came back to the show. If it is not possible to improve on the original then it is pointless doing the recast in the first place. Michelle being recast was...
ED star quits, rumoured to be killed off (possible SPOILERS)
Just read that Isobel Steele (Liv) has quit & will be killed off soon. Will anyone be sad to see her go? What do you think about her exit?. I personally have gone off the character of Liv for quite some time now & am not bothered she's going. Regarding the actress I do wish Isobel the best with her singing career aspirations.
ED - much loved characters to die
Not sure if this has been posted but I read the producer said “some much loved characters are going to die” because of the storm. I’ve seen people speculating Al, but much loved characters?. Their idea of loved characters are such like the Dingles (not a chance...
EastEnders Episode Discussion 3/10/2022 - Jonah & The Phil
Keeble warns Phil that she'll go after the rest of his family if Jimmie isn't taken off Billy's case. Shirley blackmails Sam for more money, threatening that she'll tell Phil the truth. Sam tries to call Shirley's bluff, but it goes wrong when Shirley storms off to find Phil. Jonah...
The Walking Dead boss reacts to surprise spoiler announcement
The Walking Dead boss Angela Kang has reacted to the surprise news that saw the spinoff series being announced before final episodes of the show aired. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the showrunner said that the decision to announce the Maggie and Negan spin-off series The Walking Dead: Dead City was a "surprise" as it revealed their characters' fates ahead of the finale.
EastEnders confirms arrest for Ben Mitchell's rapist Lewis Butler
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an arrest for Ben Mitchell's rapist Lewis Butler. The soap aired a brief update on the storyline in Monday's episode as a twist of Lola Pearce trying to get Ben...
Coronation Street's Aaron Sandford receives shocking news over fire
Note: This article contains discussion of child abuse which some readers may prefer to avoid. Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street teen Aaron Sandford receives some worrying news about his abusive father Eric next week. Summer Spellman's boyfriend is drawn back into his dad's troubles after an upsetting visit from...
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer teases big changes are coming
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for House of the Dragon episode eight (below) has teased more shock twists and even the potential death of a major character. The series, which has not been a stranger to brutally killing off characters in a swift fashion, has hinted at the possibility of a key player dying in the upcoming episode.
Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Angela Lonsdale eyes possible Emmerdale role
Hollyoaks actress Angela Lonsdale has her eyes on a potential role in Emmerdale. Having appeared as policewoman and wife to Curley Watts, Emma Taylor, in Coronation Street from 2000-2003, and as 'Scary' Sue Buchanan in Holby City for a bit, she's quite the familiar face on the soap patch. "I've...
Grey's Anatomy's Chandra Wilson reveals the mistake she constantly made in early season
Grey's Anatomy veteran Chandra Wilson has revealed a pronunciation mistake she would consistently make in an earlier season of the medical drama. The actress is known to fans for playing strong-willed surgeon Dr Miranda Bailey, a role she will reprise in the show's 19th season, premiering in the US in just a few days.
Dermot O'Leary explains how Big Brother reboot should differ from Love Island
This Morning host Dermot O'Leary has opened up about the upcoming Big Brother reboot, admitting it needs to be very different from Love Island to work. He said it needs to be "less of a popularity contest" and go back to how it was in the early days as "more of a social experiment".
Corrie 03/10/22: Wet Floor
Episode Preference? We know ITV will NOT cut the number of episodes down!. I'd prefer 6 x 30 minute episodes (over 3 days) I'd prefer an Emmerdale style schedule (4 x 30 minute episodes + 1 x 60 minutes) Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve...
Rings of Power star Morfydd Clark explains Galadriel and Halbrand's relationship
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actress Morfydd Clark has opened up about Galadriel and Halbrand's relationship on the show and said it was "really fun" for her to explore the character's vulnerabilities. Clark, who plays the Elven warrior Galadriel in Amazon Prime Video's fantasy series, opposite Charlie...
9 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, Robyn's life hangs in the balance, prompting Marty to make some big decisions about his future. Meanwhile, Stevie is forced to reflect on her behaviour when Jonty makes a shock return to the ED. Here's a full collection of the nine biggest moments...
Coronation Street's Alya Nazir spots new clue in murder mystery
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Alya Nazir pursues a new lead in Stu Carpenter's historic case tonight (October 3). Alya is determined to clear Stu's name after he previously spent years in prison for the murder of a woman called Charlie. Stu has always insisted that a corrupt police detective forced him to make a false confession.
Big Little Lies star Reese Witherspoon shares new season 3 update
Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she's open to the idea of a third season of Big Little Lies and that she's still in touch with her former co-stars. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, alongside producer Lauren Neustadter, Witherspoon discussed the prospect of reprising her role in the hit HBO series, saying: "There is certainly a deep desire for all of us to connect and create those characters again."
Dancing on Ice 2023: Confirmed celebrity and Couples thread
As we now know the first celebrity signing I thought I’d make this thread for the confirmed list. I think it’s safe to say Patsy will be partnered with Matt Evers too with most of her training being in Los Angeles. Posts: 300. Forum Member. ✭. 03/10/22 - 12:13...
Coronation Street drops possible hint to real killer in Stu storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has dropped a possible hint to the real killer's identity in Stu Carpenter's ongoing wrongful conviction storyline. Last week, the soap saw Stu finally get a moral victory when daughter Bridget Woodrow realised he could be telling the truth about the death of a young woman named Charlie.
