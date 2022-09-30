ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-PG&E officials reach $117M settlement in wildfire lawsuit

By , Marcus White
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
A PG&E truck outside the Embarcadero substation. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former PG&E officials agreed to a $117 million settlement in a lawsuit stemming from a string of destructive blazes, including the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp Fire.

The trust compensating victims of fires that PG&E equipment started between 2015 and 2018 announced the agreement on Thursday, saying that the "vast majority" of the money will be used to pay claims from federal agencies that helped fight the fires.

Frank Pitre, the Fire Victim Trust's lead counsel, said the trust "is close to being able to use all future net recoveries from assigned claims to benefit other fire victims."

"It is our hope that in holding PG&E's past officers and directors accountable in connection with the damage inflicted on thousands of fire victims in California, the current board and new leadership of PG&E charts a different course where safety and the protection of customers is the central operating principle of the company," trustee Cathy Yanni said in a statement.

The suit alleged the named executives and directors offered negligent oversight of PG&E's safety measures during the aforementioned time frame, when some of the state's largest wildfires on record burned.

State investigators previously determined that PG&E equipment sparked the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 Wine Country fires, the 2018 Camp Fire, the 2019 Kincade Fire and the 2021 Dixie Fire, the latter of which nearly burned 1 million acres. The Tubbs Fire — one of a handful that burned in Northern California's wine country five years ago — and the Camp Fire killed 107 people, and the latter is the deadliest blaze in state history.

PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in June 2020 for its role in the Camp Fire, about six months after it agreed to a $13.5 billion settlement to resolve the claims of fire victims between 2015 and 2018.

So far, the Fire Victim Trust has paid out almost $5 billion to nearly 49,000 claimants.

Last year, PG&E reached settlements worth $170 million with county and state officials for its role in the Dixie and Kincade fires. PG&E previously declared bankruptcy at the beginning of 2019.

The company told The Examiner in a statement on Thursday that the settlement with former officials is "another step forward in PG&E's ongoing effort to resolve issues outstanding form before its bankruptcy and to move forward … to continue the important work of reducing risk across our energy system."

PG&E disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that federal officials have seized equipment as part of an investigation into what caused the Mosquito Fire, which has burned nearly 77,000 acres and is California's largest wildfire this year. The blaze was 85% contained as of Thursday morning.

