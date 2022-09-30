ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

UNM Looks To End Two-Game Skein Hosting Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico hosts Wyoming on Saturday night at 5:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore. The Lobos come into the game 2-3 and 0-2 in the Mountain West while Wyoming is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West.
golobos.com

New Mexico Opens Four-Game Homestand Thursday Against Fresno State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team opens a four-game homestand on Thursday by hosting Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in a game that will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Thursday’s game is...
golobos.com

Lobos Defeat Falcons in Four

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Lobo volleyball team got back in the win column on Tuesday night at the Johnson Center, winning in four against Air Force (21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-14). Kaitlynn Biassou led the way with a match-high 17 kills, and added 11 digs for a double-double, while Kali Wolf...
golobos.com

Lobos Wrap Up Play at Trinity Forest Invitational

DALLAS, Texas –– The New Mexico men’s golf team concluded play Tuesday at the Trinity Forest Invitational with the final round at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The Lobos shot 4-under in the third round, their best round of the event, to finish in 10th place at 2-over.
golobos.com

New Mexico Men’s and Women’s Basketball Season Tickets On Sale

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s and women’s basketball season went on sale on Monday, October 3. Tickets for the 20-game home men’s schedule start at $199, with sideline seating starting at $306. Tickets for the 18-game home women’s schedule start at $110, with chairback seating starting at $220. Fans can purchase season tickets online at GoLobos.com/tickets or in person at the University Arena Ticket Office.
golobos.com

Vandeputte Falls In Messick Final

FT. COLLINS, Colo. — Maud Vandeputte advanced to the Messick B final, falling 6-4, 6-3 to Sarah Weekley of host Colorado State to highlight UNM’s play at the Messick, a tournament which saw UNM pick up several good results. Vandeputte, a transfer from Christian Brothers, went 3-1 in...
golobos.com

Lobos’ Unbeaten Streak Snapped at Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The New Mexico women’s soccer team had its five-game unbeaten streak come to an end with a 3-0 loss at Colorado College on Sunday afternoon at Stewart Field. The Lobos (3-3-5, 1-1-2 MW) also had their nine-game Mountain West unbeaten streak snapped, as the Tigers (4-4-3, 1-1-2 MW) earned their first conference win of the year.
