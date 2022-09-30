ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico hosts Wyoming on Saturday night at 5:02 p.m. Mountain Time in a game broadcast on CBS Sports Network. The game will also be on the Lobo Sports Radio Network with Robert Portnoy and DonTrell Moore. The Lobos come into the game 2-3 and 0-2 in the Mountain West while Wyoming is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO