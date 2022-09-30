Read full article on original website
Cornbeef Freddy
5d ago
Greeniac propaganda folks. Unbelievable that these clowns think that people will believe this hogwash.
Reply
6
delidded core
5d ago
The freak part was the mindless "climate change" drumbeat that is a requirement for the 25 article writers (formerly called journalists) that remain in the world.
Reply
3
Related
beachconnection.net
Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Channel 6000
Oregon’s summer-like weather is not going away
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s not very often you can wear shorts and t-shirts in early October, but now is the time. Temperatures will be above average for another day around Portland. The morning will start with low clouds and patchy fog. Those clouds will dissipate through the morning, allowing for blue sky and sunshine to return for the afternoon.
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
Phys.org
Warmer stream temperatures in burned-over Oregon watershed didn't result in fewer trout
The number of trout in a southern Oregon stream system showed no decline one year after a fire burned almost the entire watershed, including riparian zone trees that had helped maintain optimal stream temperatures for the cold-water fish. The research by Oregon State University sheds light on the ability of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
WWEEK
Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations
Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/3 – Fires Near Ruch and Kerby, Fatal Crash on Hwy 234 in Sams Valley, 45th Annual Clayfolk Show & Sale
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews with the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF), Bureau of Land Management, and U.S. Forest Service Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest are responding to a grassfire southeast of Ruch in the hills near the Griffin Gap. Firefighters on scene engaged in an aggressive initial attack. The fire is burning on steep ground, creating additional challenges for resources. It’s currently estimated to be 10 acres.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: Modern Cottage-Style in Eastmoreland
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: An updated cottage in Eastmoreland. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
beachconnection.net
Ghost on the Oregon Coast At Dead Center of Cannon Beach Theater Comedy
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Starting now, visitors to the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be asking “who – or what – is Nathaniel Coombes?” (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) You and one major character in the play Gramercy Ghost will be asking...
Channel 6000
October summer: Fall sizzler Sunday in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When temperatures are 15 degrees above average, you know you have a sizzler coming. Yes, of course, it’s relative. Yet, we have some warm summer temperatures showing up for another day. A warm and dry east breeze has cranked up the temperatures this weekend....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
focushillsboro.com
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
PLANetizen
Cities Plan to Sue Over Oregon’s Parking Reforms
Hillsboro, Oregon is planning to sue the state of Oregon over "Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities" rules adopted earlier this year. | SevenMaps / Shutterstock. The state of Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission approved Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules earlier this year. The rules require 52 cities around the state’s eight largest metropolitan areas to reform parking requirements for various land uses.
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week
Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.
Celebrate Loretta Lynn by listening to her song ‘Portland, Oregon’
Country music fans are mourning legendary performer Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at the age of 90. Lynn’s impact on culture can’t really be underestimated. She was a country music fixture since the 1960s and never shied away from talking about real issues. Just take a listen to her song called “The Pill” about the power of birth control.
The most popular Halloween candy in Oregon and Washington, according to online data
What types of candy can we expect to steal from our children’s trick-or-treating bags this year?
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
Comments / 9