New day care for seniors, adults with disabilities opens in Norwalk

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A new day care for seniors and adults with disabilities has opened in Norwalk.

Caring for Seniors aims to provide daily activities and outings, along with medical care for both seniors and adults with disabilities.

The owner says she wants to minimize depression among the two groups.

"We've been stuck in the house, and we need to get out, the seniors need to get out," said founder Jessica Edward. "There's not a lot of options out there. So, I thought it was important to have this center open so that we can give our seniors, our clients, persons with disabilities, we can give them options."

Caring for Seniors also provides a home care agency to service those who cannot physically come into the center.

